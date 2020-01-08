American Century Investments Hires Former T. Rowe Price Executive To Lead Retail Direct Business

"We chose Wayne for his significant industry experience, deep technical capability and understanding of client needs in this dynamic space," said American Century Chief Client Officer Joe Schultz. "Wayne will play a critical role in the growth of our Personal Financial Solutions business as we enhance our client offering."

Reporting to Schultz, Park is based in Kansas City.

While at T. Rowe Price, Park served as head of individual investors and president of both T. Rowe Services, Inc. and T. Rowe Advisory Services, Inc. Previously, he served in multiple leadership positions with Vanguard, including market strategy for the high net worth segment, head of outbound marketing and head of participant services and participant education in its institutional retirement plan services division.

"American Century Investments has a reputation for looking out for the best interest of its clients and investors," Park said. "I'm thrilled to be part of the team."

Park holds a bachelor's degree in economics from State University of New York, Stony Brook, and an MBA from Pennsylvania State University. He also attended the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania's executive education in marketing program.

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve investment professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Hong Kong; Frankfurt, Germany; Sydney; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo.

Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.6 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

