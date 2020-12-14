American Century Investments' Sibil Sebastian Receives Diversity & Inclusion Rising Star Award From DCIIA

"We're very proud to have Sibil recognized by DCIIA," said American Century Co-Head of Intermediary Distribution Rick Luchinsky. "She epitomizes American Century's spirit to value everyone and to help each person prepare for a secure future and ultimately live with dignity in retirement."

Sebastian, who has been with American Century since 2015, serves on its inaugural Diversity Equity & Inclusion Committee and co-leads its global business resource group, Accelerate, focused on advancing women. She co-founded its New York chapter and piloted the first mentorship program pairing a diverse group of women with mentors at the firm. Additionally, she coordinates a workshop series for Bottomless Closet in New York which helps women find employment and enhance their financial literacy.

"I'm honored to be named a Diversity & Inclusion Rising Star by DCIIA," Sebastian said. "Advocating for diversity, equity & inclusion is imperative to me, and a top priority for our firm, as is DCIIA's mission of enhancing the retirement security of American workers."

Sebastian received a master's degree in finance from Baruch College and a bachelor's degree in business administration, finance from Pace University's Lubin School of Business.

About DCIIA

Founded in 2010, the Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association (DCIIA) is a non-profit association dedicated to enhancing the retirement security of America's workers. To do this, DCIIA fosters a dialogue among the leaders of the defined contribution community who are passionate about improving defined contribution outcomes. DCIIA's diverse group of members include investment managers, consultants and advisors, law firms, record keepers, insurance companies, plan sponsors and other thought leaders who are collectively committed to the best interests of plan participants. For more information, visit: www.dciia.org.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.6 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

