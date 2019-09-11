American Century Investments Signs Licensing Agreement With The New York Stock Exchange For Exchange Traded Funds

"We believe semi-transparent active ETFs represent the next frontier in ETF investing," said Edward Rosenberg, senior vice president and head of ETFs for American Century. "For over 60 years, American Century Investments has built a strong reputation for delivering active management solutions. Thanks to this latest innovation in ETFs, we hope to meet the evolving needs of a broader array of clients."

ETFs utilizing the NYSE methodology will provide daily disclosures of a proxy portfolio with different composition and weightings than the fund's actual holdings. The proxy portfolio reflects the economic exposures and risk characteristics of the ETF's actual portfolio. The proxy portfolio closely replicates the intraday performance of the actual fund, while mitigating the risk of front-running and other activities potentially detrimental to an actively managed ETF and its investors.

The funds will be incorporated into American Century's suite of ETFs. Other offerings include American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP), American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT), American Century STOXX® U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO), American Century STOXX® U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) and American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF). STOXX is a registered trademark of STOXX Ltd. All of the firm's ETFs feature institutional-quality management that draws on the American Century's fundamental and quantitative expertise.

American Century has been at the forefront of embracing ETF structures fostering the delivery of semi-transparent active solutions. In May of 2019, American Century was the first asset management firm to file for exemptive relief to utilize Precidian Investments' ActiveShares® methodology.

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,300 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Hong Kong; Frankfurt; Sydney; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.5 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancenturyetfs.com.

There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Information contained herein is subject to completion or amendment. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration becomes effective. This communication shall not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of any such state.

An indication of interest in response to this advertisement will involve no obligation or commitment of any kind.

Current ETF products:

You should consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The fund's prospectus or summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting americancentury.com/etf.com, contains this and other information about the fund, and should be read carefully before investing. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

