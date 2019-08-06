American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) Granted Joint Accreditation

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Accreditation Interprofessional Continuing Education (JAICE) has approved the ACCP to provide continuing education credits for the interprofessional healthcare team for four years through July 2023.

Previously, the ACCP continuing education program was separately accredited by the American Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and the American Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE). The ACCME accreditation renewal was due this past July 2019 and the ACPE accreditation approval was extended to January 31, 2020. The Joint Accreditation grants a renewal for four years for ACCME and covers the ACPE accreditation for an additional three years. Further, the Joint Accreditation also granted the ACCP to be a new continuing education provider for nurses via the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the four-year period. The JAICE offers organizations like ACCP the opportunity to be simultaneously accredited through a single unified process, fee structure and set of accreditation standards and is the first and only process in the world offering this benefit. This accreditation process enhances interprofessional continuing education. As ACCP hosts jointly-sponsored programs at the ACCP Annual Meetings and its webinar series, this accreditation broadens ACCP's interprofessional activities to the healthcare profession.

The ACCP Staff, Education Committee and Joint Accreditation Committee are to be congratulated for their foresight in the accreditation process and the effort put forth to achieve this goal with the support from the ACCP Board of Regents.

About ACCP

ACCP is a non-profit association providing accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.

