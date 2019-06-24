American Concrete Institute Releases New ACI 562-19 Repair Code

ACI 562-19 was specifically developed to integrate with the International Code Council's International Existing Building Code or to be adopted as a stand-alone code. ACI 562 was written specifically to be integrated into building codes as a mechanism for building officials to have increased confidence that repairs are performed in a manner that provides an acceptable level of protection for the public.

"This third edition of ACI 562 provides all parties involved in a concrete repair project with a common and clearly defined set of requirements upon which to base its assessment, repair, and rehabilitation," states Michael L. Tholen, ACI Managing Director, Engineering and Professional Development. "ACI 562-19 provides owners confidence that their repair projects will be designed to a common standard, engineers a uniform set of requirements specific to existing concrete structures, building officials a basis upon which to evaluate design and construction, and contractors clarification of responsibilities."

The ACI 562 code requirements combine the Institute's 100 years of historical knowledge with advanced resources on concrete repair. Key changes to the 2019 version include:

Improved integration with ACI 318 Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete;

Improved integration with the ICC International Existing Building Code;

More context provided regarding durability;

Improved text and commentary related to load combinations during fire events;

Improved text and commentary related to applicability of ACI 562;

Simplified requirements for the basis of design report; and

Clarification of requirements related to detailing of existing reinforcing steel.

ACI 562 is immediately available to subscribers of both the online ACI Collection of Concrete Codes, Specifications, and Practices and the new ACI Concrete Repair Subscription, or can be purchased individually in print or digital formats.

To learn more about ACI 562-19 and to purchase, visit concrete.org, or call 248.848.3700.

