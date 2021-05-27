American Consumers More Likely to Rave About Good Customer Support Experiences Than Complain About Bad Ones

ZURICH, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto, a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced the results of its survey around consumers' sentiment toward customer support, revealing an overwhelming appreciation of strong customer support from brands. American consumers said they are more likely to talk publicly about 'good' support experiences than 'poor' ones — 65% compared to 29% — a key finding as brands examine the role customer support channels play in brand loyalty, trust and retention amidst rapidly changing consumer behaviors.

The Mitto-commissioned survey, which in mid May polled 1,000 Americans who have interacted with customer support at least once in the past year, also explored what consumers believe good/bad support looks like, preferred channels of engagement and their perspective on the future of customer support following the pandemic.

What Makes for Good/Bad Customer Support?

When asked what makes a "good" customer support experience, consumers indicated: the problem is solved (81%), the interaction is timely and efficient (66%), and the customer support is courteous (58%).

As for what makes for "poor" customer support, respondents said: a long wait time (73%), confusing instructions (61%), and difficulty understanding the support team (56%). The consequences of only a couple poor support experiences can be severe as well. An overwhelming majority of respondents (71%) indicated that it only takes 1-3 poor customer support experiences for them to stop patronizing a brand and 78% report losing trust in a brand that delivered a poor customer support experience. When asked how a good/bad support experience impacted their day, 53% said a poor one has ruined their day while 52% said a good one improved it.

"Consumers have made two things quite clear over the past year: good customer support is vital to brand loyalty, and their expectations for what makes for 'good' support continues to rise," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto. "As critical engagement touchpoints can make or break a relationship, customer support must be a top priority for brands as they navigate through and past the pandemic, and today this means offering a variety of channels for customers to choose from when, how and where they want.

Customer Support Channels of Choice

More than half (52%) of respondents said their preferred channel for interacting with customer support is SMS/text, with this channel being most preferable among 35-44 years olds (60%). When asked how long they are willing to wait for a support team member to respond to an inquiry over SMS/text, 35% said five minutes or less.

Chat apps like WhatsApp and Viber are preferred by 33% of respondents, with 38% saying they are willing to wait five minutes or less for a customer support team member to respond to their inquiry, indicating slightly more patience than SMS/text channels.

Prior research from Mitto revealed a wide range in use of messaging apps by country; U.S. consumers prefer Facebook, while those in China, Brazil, India and Nigeria prefer WhatsApp. But regardless of which channel they prefer, nearly all respondents (97%) said they feel it is important that their conversations with customer support are secure and private.

Customer Support of the Future

Mitto also examined the future of customer support following the past year in which 55% of respondents said they contacted support more than before the pandemic. In fact, over one-third of respondents (36%) said the customer support has become better since the pandemic, a nod to the significant investment brands have made in their support teams over the past year.

Reaching customers through their preferred channels and doing it safely will become increasingly important as well; 94% of respondents said they expect brands' customer support to become more technologically advanced in the future and 33% said their standards for these interactions will become higher.

