Mitto and MoEngage Launch Strategic Customer Communications Partnership

21 Feb, 2024

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto, a dominant global omnichannel communications provider announced today that it entered a strategic partnership with MoEngage, an industry-leading insight-led customer engagement platform, to optimize WhatsApp Business and SMS communication quality and cost-efficiency while elevating the customer experience. Mitto will now be part of the MoEngage Catalyst partner program that focuses on helping brands scale at speed. 

This collaboration empowers MoEngage users to:

  • Leverage Mitto's advanced SMS API and WhatsApp Business communication solutions to engage and support customers worldwide with two-way, individualized conversations
  • Cost-effectively amplify their reach with Mitto's proprietary AI-routing platform, which proactively monitors carrier networks, runs simulations, and analyzes and prioritizes traffic to mitigate problems, identify the best message path, and provide the fastest delivery speeds at the lowest price points
  • Drive sales, boost retention, and deepen customer connections with personalized campaigns, prompt 24/7 support, and loyalty programs
  • Effortlessly segment customers, customize messaging, monitor key performance indicators in real-time, and increase efficiency with event-triggered automation
  • Tap into Mitto's global network of over 800 direct carrier connections

By uniting abilities, Mitto and MoEngage allow brands to optimize ROI and deliver extraordinary conversational experiences to consumers worldwide.

"We believe that our collaborative efforts with Mitto will help businesses delight customers with unforgettable, hyper-personalized experiences across high-impact channels that make them feel seen, heard, and understood, " stated Raviteja Dodda, MoEngage® Inc. Founder and CEO.

"Our partnership with MoEngage reinforces our commitment to not just empowering brands with innovative communication tools but to reshaping the future of how businesses interact and care for customers," Andrea Giacomini, Mitto CEO, said.

About Mitto:
Mitto is a leading provider of omnichannel communication solutions worldwide, supporting business growth with advanced customer engagement technology and messaging enablement. Mitto's platform offers easy-to-integrate APIs for SMS, voice and chat apps, next-generation enterprise messaging and end-to-end phone number management, ensuring that the world's largest mobile brands and operators are ready for what's next.

About MoEngage:
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform built for customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. More than 1,000+ brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. MoEngage is also recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms, a Strong Performer in the 2020 Forrester Wave for Mobile Engagement Automation, and a Leader in G2 for Fall 2020 Grid® Reports for its solutions. MoEngage is also listed in G2's Top 50 Best Marketing Products in the world for 2021.

