American Council of Cannabis Medicine Applauds Federal Cannabis Rescheduling to Schedule III

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM) today strongly supports the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration's final order to move certain marijuana-related products from Schedule I to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act. This landmark decision represents a meaningful and long-overdue step toward modernizing federal cannabis policy and expanding responsible patient access.

Elevated States Advocating Medical Cannabis and it's Patients

Under the order, FDA-approved cannabis-derived medications and state-licensed medical marijuana programs will now be recognized under Schedule III—acknowledging their accepted medical use while maintaining appropriate regulatory oversight. This shift aligns federal policy more closely with the realities of today's healthcare landscape, where a majority of states have established robust medical cannabis frameworks serving millions of patients.

"This is a pivotal moment for patients, providers, and the broader healthcare system," said Mike Butler, ACCM Outreach Committee, Co-Chair. "Rescheduling to Schedule III validates the growing body of scientific and clinical evidence supporting medical cannabis while enabling the next phase of responsible integration into mainstream care."

Advancing Patient Access and Medical Integration

The rescheduling action is expected to:

Expand access to physician-guided medical cannabis treatment options





Accelerate clinical research and pharmaceutical development





Reduce barriers for healthcare providers to engage in patient-centered cannabis care





Support broader inclusion of medical cannabis within insurance and wellness programs

Enabling Sustainable Industry Growth

The order also delivers critical structural improvements for the medical cannabis ecosystem, including:

Relief from Section 280E tax restrictions for state-licensed operators





A new expedited federal registration pathway aligned with existing state licensing systems





Reduced regulatory friction through coordinated federal and state oversight

These changes will allow compliant operators to reinvest in patient care, product quality, and innovation—while strengthening transparency and accountability across the industry.

A Foundation for the Future

ACCM emphasizes that this action is not an endpoint, but a foundation for continued progress. The organization will continue working with policymakers, healthcare leaders, and industry stakeholders to advance standards, education, and infrastructure that support safe, effective, and equitable access to medical cannabis.

"Rescheduling cannabis to Schedule III is a long-overdue step that opens the door to real science. For years, researchers have been blocked from studying its full therapeutic potential." says, Dr. Annabelle Manalo-Morgan, ACCM Research Committee Chairman "Now, we can generate the data, educate responsibly, and ensure that access is guided by evidence — not stigma. This is a win for patients, for science, and for global health."

ACCM remains committed to advancing its national initiatives, including the Elevated States program and the Next Frontier platform, to support standardized, compliant, and patient-focused integration of medical cannabis across healthcare and wellness systems.

About the American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM)

The American Council of Cannabis Medicine is the leading voice for the U.S. medical cannabis industry, representing a coalition of retailers, producers, healthcare professionals, researchers, insurers, patient advocates, and wellness providers. ACCM's Next Frontier program and platform provides the infrastructure system that digitally connects pharmacies, insurers, wellness groups, physicians for patient access.

Founded in 2016 as a Capitol Hill working group, ACCM has evolved into a national organization dedicated to expanding safe, effective, and equitable access to medical cannabis through policy advancement, physician engagement, patient advocacy, and the development of standards that promote patient safety, access, and innovation.

Learn more:

Elevated States Program: www.elevatedmembership.org

Next Frontier Program: www.nextfrontier.us

The American Council of Cannabis Medicine

Media Contact:

Lexie Henderson

202-349-9650 ext. 800

[email protected]

SOURCE American Council of Cannabis Medicine