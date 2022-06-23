American Council of Cannabis Medicine, Next Frontier Task Force to Engage and Support Interactions Between Medical Cannabis Industry and Insurance and Third Party Pay Organizations

All Supporting Industry Standard Programming and Platform For Third Party Interactions are Operational - Facilitating Technical Interactions.

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM) announced the formation of the Next Frontier Task Force. The task force is created to bring together stakeholders from medical cannabis, insurance and third party payers to facilitate expanded participation (today where possible and after changes in the federal scheduling). ACCM has been quietly building the professional standards, platforms and connectors to facilitate interactions that mirror today's professional pharma industry.

The ACCM Next Frontier Task Force helping bring insurance companies and third party payers together with the medical cannabis industry

"ACCM is at the forefront of advocating for changing medical-cannabis from a Schedule I substance to a Schedule III substance, allowing for professional research, recognized studies, appropriate oversight and normalization of medical cannabis, similar to any recognized medical therapy." says, Mark Block, Co-Chair of ACCM's Legislative Committee. "ACCM as a forward thinking group, has aligned the appropriate partners and thought leaders to facilitate the nuts and bolts making the relationships between third parties and the industry possible. These professionals working together will lead to common sense solutions."

As the premiere industry organization, ACCM has been able to foster the expert participation, and align the leading edge partners necessary to set the stage for this next phase. ACCM decided that standardizing the mechanics first, made total sense. Today just a small portion of our capabilities are used in operation of our Elevated States program, but we can accommodate complete transition to the next model.

Block added, "It's amazing to realize that ACCM has standardized the same processes found in mainstream pharmacy today."

Being mechanically ready for the transition makes it very easy to discuss what needs to happen to take things to the next level. The New Frontier Task Force will focus on the steps necessary to expand patient access through third party payment for medical cannabis, both today, where legal and when fully legal. Medical Cannabis Industry or Insurance/Third Party Industry participants can learn more at: www.elevatedstates.org/third

"Creation of the task force aligns multiple initiatives that ACCM has been working on for years. Building out the programming, infrastructure and standardization to facilitate interaction between dispensaries and pharmacies and third party groups has been a big task, but is critically vital for the transition of the industry," say's Greg Zappala Co-Chair of ACCM's Professional Transition Committee and Next Frontier Task Force Leader. "With multiple state programs and heightened interest by insurance and third party pay groups, alignment makes total sense. Fortunately, our systems and infrastructure are built for now, but more importantly can handle all transformation after federal rescheduling, thus moving us toward a more traditional pharma model. Bringing everyone to the table to participate/facilitate this transition is monumental."

The American Council of Cannabis Medicine is the "Voice of American Medical Cannabis." ACCM represents America's medical-cannabis industry, which supports millions of U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement, supporting millions of beneficiaries. Members produce, process, and distribute medical cannabis through state-licensed programs, as well as, supporting companies, healthcare industry, physicians, researchers, health/wellness providers, insurance companies, systems, and patient advocacy groups. They participate in ACCM's 15 standing area-centric committees. ACCM was started in 2016 as a Capitol Hill working group and has developed into a mission driven 501c4. Our pressing objective is to facilitate legislation that advances medical cannabis at the federal level and improve state access.

Reach the American Council of Cannabis Medicine at 202-349-9650, or www.accmforum.org.

Contact:

Jay Dolane

202-349-9650 ext. 800

[email protected]

SOURCE American Council of Cannabis Medicine