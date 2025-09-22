American Crane & Equipment Corporation Honored with Building Berks Award for "Always Lift. Never Quit." Mural

The Building Berks Awards is a biannual celebration honoring construction, design, development and investment projects that fuel the economic vitality, transformation, and growth of Greater Reading. This year's event, held at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, recognized 22 outstanding projects. Collectively, the nominated projects represent $186 million in investment, 2,600 jobs created or retained, and 1.3 million square feet of development, underscoring the vision and collaboration driving growth across Berks County. Each nomination reflects a commitment to the region's future, with every project considered a win for the community.

The "Always Lift. Never Quit." mural serves as a bold visual statement, reinforcing ACECO's long-standing tradition of integrity, craftsmanship, and perseverance—while celebrating its people and looking ahead to the future of manufacturing and innovation.

Winners were selected by a diverse panel of judges who evaluated projects on economic and community impact, design and aesthetics, innovation and other key criteria.

"Receiving this award is truly an honor," said Stephanie Delibertis, Owner & Executive Director of Outreach & Development at ACECO. "The 'Always Lift. Never Quit.' mural represents both our company's spirit and the strength of our community. We are proud to have our story told on the side of our building and to contribute to the vibrancy of Berks County."

As ACECO continues to grow and innovate, the company remains committed to serving as both an industry leader and a community partner. The recognition of the "Always Lift. Never Quit." mural highlights ACECO's dedication to excellence in manufacturing as well as its investment in people, place and the shared future of Berks County.

For more information about American Crane & Equipment Corporation, visit www.americancrane.com

For more information about Building Berks and the GRCA, visit https://greaterreading.org/buildingberks/

For more information about the Always Lift. Never Quit. mural, visit https://americancrane.com/american-crane-unveils-inspirational-mural-honoring-legacy-innovation-and-workforce-at-douglassville-headquarters/

SOURCE American Crane & Equipment Corporation