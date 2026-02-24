American Crane & Equipment Corporation: Leading the Way in Community Impact through MHI Inspires Fund

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Crane & Equipment Corporation (ACECO) is proud to announce its recognition as the most engaged partner in the 2025 MHI Inspires Fund initiative. This accolade highlights ACECO's commitment to fostering education and workforce development within the material handling industry.

MHI is the nation's largest material handling, logistics and supply chain association. Representing manufacturers, integrators, consultants, publishers and third-party logistics providers, MHI provides education, networking and advocacy to advance the material handling and supply chain industry. Through initiatives like the MHI Inspires Fund, the organization supports workforce development and promotes industry awareness across the country.

The MHI Inspires Fund is a pivotal initiative designed to raise awareness about the material handling industry while directly supporting the workforce development efforts of MHI member companies. By offering $80,000 in matching funds for education and workforce development programs, the fund significantly impacts member communities. It supports crucial areas such as STEM programs, robotics, and manufacturing training, with member donations matched up to $5,000.

In 2025, ACECO distinguished itself by reaching the greatest number of educational organizations and engaging in the most diverse set of programs. This effort has been instrumental in making a tangible difference in local communities, particularly benefiting students and educators.

The organizations that benefited from ACECO's generous contributions include Williamson College of the Trades, Penn State Berks, Berks Career and Technology Center, and Alvernia University. These institutions have been able to expand their programs, offering enhanced educational opportunities and resources to their students thanks to the support from the MHI Inspires Fund.

"Being recognized as the most engaged partner by the MHI Inspires Fund is a tremendous honor for us," said Stephanie Delibertis, Owner & Executive Director of Outreach & Development. "We believe in the transformative power of education and are committed to investing in the next generation of industry leaders. Through the MHI Inspires Fund, we can make a significant impact in our community and support the future of the material handling sector."

As the 2026 Inspires Fund opens for applications, MHI members are encouraged to participate and continue this important work. By contributing to local education and workforce development programs, members can have their donations matched, further amplifying their impact.

For more information about MHI, visit www.mhi.org

For more information about the MHI Inspires Fund, visit Inspires Fund Partner Information Form

For more information about ACECO, visit www.americancrane.com

SOURCE American Crane & Equipment Corporation