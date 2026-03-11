CEO Karen Norheim Debuts Children's Book The Book of Sprout, A Modern Folktale About Courage and Curiosity

Karen Norheim co-authors The Book of Sprout, originally written by her late uncle Richard P. Gleason, publishing March 10 from Riverside and Greenleaf Book Group

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A timeless story of curiosity, courage, and self-discovery is being introduced to a new generation of readers. The Book of Sprout, co-authored by Karen Norheim, CEO of American Crane & Equipment Corporation, and based on the original work of her late uncle, author Richard P. Gleason, will be published March 10 by Riverside and Greenleaf Book Group.

Coauthor, Karen Norheim, holding recently published children's book Sprout

Originally written by Gleason and first published decades ago, the story has been thoughtfully revisited by Norheim to honor her uncle's legacy while introducing the beloved tale to modern readers. Gleason's imaginative storytelling and philosophical insights continue to resonate through this new edition, which preserves the heart of the original story while bringing it to a wider audience.

Set in a richly imagined woodland world, The Book of Sprout introduces readers to Sprout, a thoughtful young boy who receives a mysterious leather-bound book bearing only his name. What begins as a moment of curiosity quickly becomes the start of an extraordinary journey. Sprout soon discovers that the pages of the book remain blank unless he fills them with the experiences of a life truly lived.

Encouraged by his family and guided by his natural curiosity, Sprout ventures beyond the familiar confines of his parents' forest farm. Along his journey, he encounters new friends, faces challenges and experiences moments of discovery that shape both his story and his understanding of the world around him.

Early readers have praised the book for its uplifting message and timeless storytelling.

"The Book of Sprout is a beautiful story about the power of curiosity, learning, creativity and persistence. It reminded me how much good can happen when you approach people and situations with an open heart and an open mind. I highly recommend this book for all ages."

says Thomas Ripsam, President and CEO of Martin Guitar

Through her storytelling, Norheim weaves a modern folktale centered on growth, resilience and the transformative power of stepping beyond one's comfort zone. The Book of Sprout serves as a heartwarming reminder of the importance of embracing the unknown, fostering curiosity and discovering one's own path.

Perfect for readers young and old, The Book of Sprout blends whimsical imagination with meaningful life lessons, encouraging readers to explore the world around them and begin writing their own stories.

The Book of Sprout will be available for purchase beginning March 10 through major book retailers and online platforms.

