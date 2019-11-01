American Diabetes Association® Launches Count Me In Campaign to Change the Numbers on the Diabetes Epidemic: Can We Count You In?

On November 1st, to kick off American Diabetes Month, show your solidarity, whether you have diabetes, you're supporting someone who has it, or you're a caregiver, health care provider, or friend. Raise your voice, mark your fist and share your image on social media using #CountMeInADA and show the world that we are united.

Why do the numbers matter? 30 million American adults live with diabetes, another 84 million are at risk for it and 90% don't know it. These numbers are alarming, but other numbers can make the difference when it comes to stopping this disease. From the number of people who know their risk, to the number on your blood glucose meter.

"If you think that you're totally immune, or totally unaffected by diabetes, you're not," said Tracey D. Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the ADA. "One out of two of us are living with diabetes or prediabetes. Whether it's taking 60 seconds to learn your risk, signing up to become an advocate for those living with diabetes or spreading awareness by marking your fist in solidarity, there's something you can do. It starts with you. Can we count you in?"

This month we challenge you to change the numbers. If you're unaware of your risk for diabetes, take the first step. Get your blood glucose tested and have the conversation with your doctor. And if you are living with diabetes, help us change the numbers that will make a difference.

Get involved today at diabetes.org/CountMeInADA.

The ADA is pleased to collaborate with national sponsors Colgate Total® and CVS Pharmacy® on this year's American Diabetes Month campaign.

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. Nearly 115 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For nearly 80 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

