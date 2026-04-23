American Diabetes Association Selects RKD Group as Direct Mail Agency

PLANO, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) has selected RKD Group as its direct mail agency of record, marking the beginning of a strategic collaboration focused on advancing donor engagement, delivering innovative fundraising solutions and supporting the organization's mission to prevent and cure diabetes and improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

American Diabetes Association | RKD Group

"For more than 85 years, the American Diabetes Association has been leading the fight against diabetes through groundbreaking research, advocacy and community support," said Kevin Jones, CEO of RKD Group. "We are honored to collaborate with an organization making such a profound impact on millions of lives. Together, we'll bring bold vision, innovative solutions and data-driven strategy to strengthen donor engagement, expand awareness and help accelerate progress toward a future free of diabetes."

The collaboration will focus on transforming the ADA's fundraising programs through advanced analytics, integrated marketing strategies and innovative platforms designed to meet supporters where they are. RKD will support the organization's fundraising, outreach and awareness campaigns while working to increase engagement, improve response rates and maximize return on investment—all while maintaining strong cost efficiency.

In addition, the work will prioritize stabilizing file health, driving sustainable donor growth and generating meaningful net revenue gains to help ensure the long-term success and scalability of the ADA's mission-driven work.

RKD Group helps hundreds of nonprofit organizations modernize their fundraising programs and achieve sustainable revenue growth. By combining data intelligence, creativity and expert knowledge, RKD empowers nonprofits to amplify their missions and create lasting change.

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a growth-obsessed, digital-forward, direct response solutions provider for hundreds of nonprofits in the U.S. and Canada. With more than 500 team members, RKD Group delivers innovative strategies, creative leadership and data-driven solutions to accelerate revenue growth and build lasting donor relationships. For more information, visit www.rkdgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Jenn Thompson

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SOURCE RKD Group