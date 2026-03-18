Autumn Melcer Joins RKD Group to Lead Creative Innovation for Nonprofit Clients

DALLAS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, North America's leading nonprofit solutions provider, announced Autumn Melcer as the company's new SVP, Executive Creative Director, bringing deep industry experience and a forward-looking vision for the role of creativity and artificial intelligence in fundraising.

For Melcer, the role marks a homecoming. She previously spent more than seven years at RKD Group as creative director.

Autumn Melcer

Since then, Melcer has helped modernize creative operations, leading the development and implementation of AI-enabled tools designed to enhance efficiency while preserving the human storytelling at the heart of nonprofit fundraising.

"AI is transforming how we reach and understand donors, but the goal has never been tech-advancement for its own sake," said Melcer. "The real opportunity is using technology to scale empathy—connecting with supporters in more personal and meaningful ways while keeping the creative spark that inspires people to give."

Melcer is also a creative leader in the nonprofit industry as a whole. She currently sits on the Bridge Creative Committee, developing the theme for the 2026 Bridge Conference. And in recent years, she has presented at the Children's Health Woodmark Summit.

"Autumn brings a rare combination of leadership in storytelling, tech-enablement and talent development," said Justin McCord, RKD's Chief Operating Officer. "Her ability to harness humanity in creativity, at this point in time, with this era of technology, will help our clients go even further in driving sustainable fundraising."

In her new role, Melcer will lead RKD Group's creative teams across channels, helping clients build deeper relationships with donors through innovative storytelling, personalized experiences and emerging technologies.

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a growth-obsessed, digital-forward, direct response solutions provider for hundreds of nonprofits in the U.S. and Canada. With more than 500 team members, RKD Group delivers innovative strategies, creative leadership and data-driven solutions to accelerate revenue growth and build lasting donor relationships. For more information, visit www.rkdgroup.com.

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Jenn Thompson

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SOURCE RKD Group