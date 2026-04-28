RKD Group, GivingTuesday and Positive Equation Launch Second-Annual Monthly Giving Awareness Week

DALLAS, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, GivingTuesday and Positive Equation have announced the return of Monthly Giving Awareness Week, taking place May 11–15, 2026. Now in its second year, the initiative brings together nonprofit leaders and practitioners to accelerate the growth of sustainable, recurring giving programs.

"Monthly giving is one of the most reliable ways nonprofits can build long-term stability, yet many organizations are still just scratching the surface of its potential," said Kevin Jones, CEO of RKD Group. "This week is about turning ideas into action—giving teams practical strategies, real examples and the confidence to invest in programs that create sustained impact over time."

Throughout the week, nonprofit professionals will have access to a robust lineup of free resources designed to strengthen and scale monthly giving efforts. Programming will include webinars, blog content, infographics, podcast episodes and downloadable guides. To explore the full schedule and get involved, visit monthlygivingweek.com. Nonprofits with strong monthly giving programs also have the opportunity to submit their work to the 2026 Monthlies Awards.

The announcement marks the continued work of the Monthly Giving Task Force, a collaborative group of nonprofit strategists, thought leaders and practitioners focused on advancing recurring giving across the sector.

"The data is clear: donors on monthly recurring schedules generate 2.75 times more annual value than non-recurring donors, and recurring giving is steadily growing across the sector. Yet half of nonprofits still aren't acquiring a single new recurring donor each year," said Woodrow Rosenbaum, Chief Data Officer at GivingTuesday. "Monthly Giving Awareness Week is exactly the kind of push the sector needs to close that gap."

Monthly giving remains one of the most effective yet underutilized drivers of donor retention and predictable revenue. Monthly Giving Awareness Week aims to spark new ideas, share proven strategies and help organizations build stronger, more dependable donor pipelines.

"Monthly giving is the most powerful, underutilized tool nonprofits have, and the fact that we're dedicating an entire week to celebrating it is SO overdue," said Dana Snyder, Founder of Positive Equation. "When a donor gives monthly, they're not just giving more. They're saying, 'I'm in for the long haul.' That kind of commitment changes everything for an organization and for the people they serve."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a growth-obsessed, digital-forward, direct response solutions provider for hundreds of nonprofits in the U.S. and Canada. With more than 500 team members, RKD Group delivers innovative strategies, creative leadership and data-driven solutions to accelerate revenue growth and build lasting donor relationships. For more information, visit www.rkdgroup.com.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York's 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in more than 100 countries across the globe. An integral part of the global generosity movement is the GivingTuesday organization, which offers support and resources to GivingTuesday leaders and fosters connection and collaboration across the network. For more information, visit givingtuesday.org.

About Positive Equation

Positive Equation is a purpose-driven consultancy that helps nonprofits build, grow, and sustain powerful monthly giving programs. Founded by Dana Snyder - author of The Monthly Giving Mastermind, host of the Missions to Movements podcast, and creator of the Monthly Giving Summit - Positive Equation empowers organizations to embrace sustainable fundraising strategies rooted in community, storytelling, and innovation.

With a unique blend of digital marketing expertise and sector-specific insight, Positive Equation has supported nonprofits of all sizes in turning transactional giving into transformational impact. From immersive masterminds to high-impact campaigns and speaking engagements, Positive Equation is redefining how nonprofits scale generosity in the subscription era. To learn more, visit www.positiveequation.com.

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Jenn Thompson

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SOURCE RKD Group