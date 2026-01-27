American Elevator Expands into Arkansas with Established Leadership Team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elevator, part of the Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI) family of companies, is proud to announce its expansion into the Arkansas market, further extending the brand's footprint and commitment to delivering reliable, locally driven elevator service across the region.

American Elevator Company (PRNewsfoto/Elevator Service, Inc (ESI))

The Arkansas operation will be led by Matt Wilson, President, and Brian Bush, Lead Elevator Mechanic & Operations, who bring deep industry experience and local market knowledge to the new operation. Together, they will oversee operations, customer relationships, and strategic growth throughout the state.

"Expanding into Arkansas is an exciting opportunity for American Elevator," said Matt Wilson. "We're building a strong local team focused on safety, responsiveness, and long-term customer partnerships. Backed by the resources of ESI, we're well positioned to serve Arkansas with the level of service our clients expect and deserve."

Brian Bush added, "This market represents meaningful growth for our team and our customers. By combining local expertise with the operational strength of the ESI platform, we're able to deliver dependable service while investing in our people and the communities we serve."

Jason Vallee, CEO of ESI, emphasized the strategic importance of the expansion. "American Elevator's entry into Arkansas reflects ESI's continued commitment to thoughtful, market-driven growth," said Vallee. "With strong leadership in place and a focus on service excellence, this team is well positioned to build lasting relationships and deliver outstanding results in a new market."

American Elevator will provide a full range of elevator services across Arkansas, including maintenance, repair, modernization, installation, and 24/7 emergency support. The expansion reinforces ESI's strategy of empowering local leadership while delivering the scale, support, and resources of a leading independent elevator service provider.

About American Elevator

American Elevator has proudly served customers for 50 years, providing comprehensive elevator services including maintenance, repair, modernization, installation, and testing. As part of the Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI) family of companies, American Elevator combines trusted local expertise with the resources and support of a leading independent provider to deliver safe, reliable vertical transportation solutions.

About ESI

Founded in 1987, Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI) is a multi-state independent elevator service provider offering maintenance, repair, modernization, installation, and testing services. ESI is committed to investing in people, safety, and long-term growth through its family of regional companies.

SOURCE Elevator Service, Inc (ESI)