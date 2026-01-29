ESI, Inc. Appoints Sarah Connor as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales

News provided by

Elevator Service, Inc (ESI)

Jan 29, 2026, 11:08 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevator Service Inc. (ESI), Inc., a leading independent elevator service provider operating across 13 states in the Midwest and Southeast, today announced the appointment of Sarah Connor as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales.

Continue Reading
Sarah Connor
Sarah Connor

Connor brings more than 17 years of building-industry experience, including 13 years in the elevator industry, with a track record spanning key account management, product line management, go-to-market strategy, customer-centric initiatives, and commercial enablement. Most recently, she served in a consultative role supporting sustainable infrastructure solutions, following extensive elevator-industry experience that included senior leadership roles across marketing, communications, and customer experience.

In her new role, Connor will lead ESI's marketing and sales strategy across the organization's growing family of elevator service brands, supporting continued expansion while strengthening brand alignment and go-to-market execution. ESI's growth strategy focuses on partnering with independent elevator companies that share its commitment to excellence, integrity, customer satisfaction, and innovation.

"Sarah's experience, strategic mindset, and passion for customer-first growth make her an outstanding addition to our leadership team," said Jason Vallee, Chief Executive Officer of ESI, Inc. "As we continue to expand our family of trusted independent brands, Sarah will help us build on the strong foundation already in place—supporting our teams, strengthening alignment across the organization, and helping us deliver even greater consistency and value to our customers. We're excited to welcome her to ESI."

"I'm thrilled to return to the industry that has been foundational for my career," said Connor. "ESI has built something special—an organization that elevates service standards while investing in people and relationships. I'm excited to further ESI's mission and bring overall brand clarity and streamlined support to each of ESI's brands as we continue to grow."

ESI has been a trusted name in elevator services since its founding in 1987, providing maintenance, repair, modernization, and installation services with a mission centered on reliable, efficient, and innovative solutions and a customer-centric approach.

About Elevator Service Inc. (ESI), Inc.

Elevator Service Inc. (ESI), Inc. is a leading independent elevator service provider with more than 30 years of experience, operating across 13 states in the Midwest and Southeast. ESI provides maintenance, repair, modernization, and installation services and partners with customers to keep vertical transportation systems performing safely and reliably.

SOURCE Elevator Service, Inc (ESI)

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

American Elevator Expands into Arkansas with Established Leadership Team

American Elevator Expands into Arkansas with Established Leadership Team

American Elevator, part of the Elevator Service, Inc. (ESI) family of companies, is proud to announce its expansion into the Arkansas market, further ...
American Elevator Company Expands Into Dallas to Better Serve Texas Market

American Elevator Company Expands Into Dallas to Better Serve Texas Market

American Elevator Company, a trusted provider of elevator maintenance, repair, modernization, and installation services since 1975, is pleased to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machinery

Machinery

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics