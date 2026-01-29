ESI, Inc. Appoints Sarah Connor as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevator Service Inc. (ESI), Inc., a leading independent elevator service provider operating across 13 states in the Midwest and Southeast, today announced the appointment of Sarah Connor as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Sales.

Sarah Connor

Connor brings more than 17 years of building-industry experience, including 13 years in the elevator industry, with a track record spanning key account management, product line management, go-to-market strategy, customer-centric initiatives, and commercial enablement. Most recently, she served in a consultative role supporting sustainable infrastructure solutions, following extensive elevator-industry experience that included senior leadership roles across marketing, communications, and customer experience.

In her new role, Connor will lead ESI's marketing and sales strategy across the organization's growing family of elevator service brands, supporting continued expansion while strengthening brand alignment and go-to-market execution. ESI's growth strategy focuses on partnering with independent elevator companies that share its commitment to excellence, integrity, customer satisfaction, and innovation.

"Sarah's experience, strategic mindset, and passion for customer-first growth make her an outstanding addition to our leadership team," said Jason Vallee, Chief Executive Officer of ESI, Inc. "As we continue to expand our family of trusted independent brands, Sarah will help us build on the strong foundation already in place—supporting our teams, strengthening alignment across the organization, and helping us deliver even greater consistency and value to our customers. We're excited to welcome her to ESI."

"I'm thrilled to return to the industry that has been foundational for my career," said Connor. "ESI has built something special—an organization that elevates service standards while investing in people and relationships. I'm excited to further ESI's mission and bring overall brand clarity and streamlined support to each of ESI's brands as we continue to grow."

ESI has been a trusted name in elevator services since its founding in 1987, providing maintenance, repair, modernization, and installation services with a mission centered on reliable, efficient, and innovative solutions and a customer-centric approach.

About Elevator Service Inc. (ESI), Inc.

Elevator Service Inc. (ESI), Inc. is a leading independent elevator service provider with more than 30 years of experience, operating across 13 states in the Midwest and Southeast. ESI provides maintenance, repair, modernization, and installation services and partners with customers to keep vertical transportation systems performing safely and reliably.

SOURCE Elevator Service, Inc (ESI)