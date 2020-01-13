American Federation for Children to Celebrate School Choice Week with Free Movie Screening

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the American Federation for Children for a free screening of "Miss Virginia," a movie drama that stars award-winning actress Uzo Aduba and explores the power of educational choice. The event will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Grandview Theater, located at 1247 Grandview Ave. A panel discussion will follow the movie screening.

"Miss Virginia" is inspired by the true story of education advocate Virginia Walden Ford, whose son's school struggles led her to fight for better school options for all families.

The movie night, hosted by the American Federation for Children, is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We encourage families and members of the community to attend the movie night and learn more about increasing educational options for all children in Ohio," said Katie Linehan, director of external relations for The American Federation for Children.

The American Federation for Children seeks to empower families, especially lower-income families, with the freedom to choose the best K-12 education for their children.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

