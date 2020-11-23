American Fine Art Presents Christmas On Main Street an Exhibition of Artworks Celebrating the Season by Such Internationally Acclaimed Masters as Norman Rockwell, Andrew Wyeth, Andy Warhol, Michel Delacroix, Jean Claude Novaro, and More

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas on Main Street opens to the public on November 30th, 2020. Visitors will have the opportunity to view festive works and add their favorites to their art collection or gift them to loved ones with the gallery's complementary consultation services and professional packing and shipping or installation services. Featured works include original paintings, limited edition screen-prints, lithographs, and unique handblown glassworks; as well as extraordinary gems and finished jewelry pieces.

Visit the gallery to get into the holiday spirit with works like Norman Rockwell's classic Santa or the contemporary urban art Graffiti Santa. Offering timeless and traditional works alongside modern masterworks, American Fine Art, Inc. truly presents "A World of Fine Art Suitable For Every Lifestyle."™

In addition to their extensive inventory of framed artworks for the wall, the gallery showcases an impressive collection of one-of-a-kind handblown glassworks. The Christmas on Main Street collection will highlight works from many of the master glassblowers who have toured at American Fine Art's state-of-the-art Live Glassblowing studio neighboring the showroom gallery. From rich red vases infused with sparkles of gold to brilliantly hued silver and blue vessels, their fine art glass collection is sure to capture the holiday spirit and ignite a passion for this incredible medium.

The gallery also boasts an unequaled collection of fine jewelry with unique and thoughtful designs unlike anywhere else. The gallery has worked with award-winning designers and gem cutters from around the world and consistently brings together a collection of offerings that are sure to please.

American Fine Art, Inc. is located on the SW corner of Scottsdale Rd. and Main St. in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale Art District. Visit the gallery Tuesday through Saturday or Sunday by appointment to see the exhibit, add to your collection, and give the unforgettable gift of fine art.

