American Fintech Council Welcomes Winnow as its Newest Member (AFC) to Promote Financial Transparency

News provided by

Winnow Solutions, LLC

15 Nov, 2023, 08:37 ET

Founded in 2018, Winnow is redefining the regulatory change management process for state and federal compliance.

The membership builds on both parties' solid commitment to inclusion and accountability in financial services.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Fintech Council (AFC), the premier industry association representing responsible fintech companies and innovative banks, has announced that Winnow, the award-winning provider of compliance and automated change management, has become its newest member. Winnow joins an impressive roster of AFC members committed to helping companies build an accessible financial future that serves consumers across all backgrounds and regions.

Continue Reading
Winnow Joins American Fintech Council
Winnow Joins American Fintech Council

"We are pleased to welcome Winnow to the American Fintech Council," said Phil Goldfeder, CEO of the American Fintech Council. "Winnow's commitment to regulatory compliance, and a customer-tailored experience aligns perfectly with our mission to promote responsible innovation in financial services. We are confident that Winnow will play a vital role in helping us build a more equitable and prosperous financial system for all."

Founded in 2018, Winnow is redefining the regulatory change management process for state and federal compliance. It empowers banks, credit unions, and fintech companies to manage compliance risk through customized surveys and timely alerts. As an AFC member, Winnow will promote the council's goals of boosting financial inclusion and adherence to compliance best practices.

"We're excited to join the American Fintech Council and to work with other members to promote regulatory modernization and innovation in financial services," said Chris Hilliard, a Founder and COO of Winnow. "Winnow makes regulatory compliance easier and more accessible to financial services companies of all sizes, allowing them to provide a more positive and transparent experience for their customers. AFC is leading the way in building a customer-centered financial future, and having Winnow join is a perfect fit."

AFC's mission is to promote a transparent, inclusive, and customer-centric financial system by supporting responsible innovation in financial services and encouraging sound public policy. Their members are lowering the cost of financial transactions, allowing them to help meet demand for high-quality, affordable products.

Winnow's parent company, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, is on the Legal Advisory Committee for AFC. The committee provides policy guidance on legal and regulatory issues to help the AFC advance a more responsible, inclusive, customer-centric financial system.

About the American Fintech Council

The mission of the American Fintech Council is to promote an innovative, responsible, inclusive, customer-centric financial system. You can learn more at www.fintechcouncil.org.

About Winnow
Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 60,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. For more information, visit www.winnow.law.

Media Contact:
Barton Welt
(888) 488-6797
[email protected]

SOURCE Winnow Solutions, LLC

Also from this source

Winnow Named as Finalist in 2023 Finovate Awards

Winnow Named as Finalist in 2023 Finovate Awards

Winnow Solutions (Winnow®), a leading provider of automated state and federal regulatory compliance, has been named a 2023 Finovate Awards finalist...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.