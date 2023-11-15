American Fintech Council Welcomes Winnow as its Newest Member (AFC) to Promote Financial Transparency

Founded in 2018, Winnow is redefining the regulatory change management process for state and federal compliance.

The membership builds on both parties' solid commitment to inclusion and accountability in financial services.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Fintech Council (AFC), the premier industry association representing responsible fintech companies and innovative banks, has announced that Winnow, the award-winning provider of compliance and automated change management, has become its newest member. Winnow joins an impressive roster of AFC members committed to helping companies build an accessible financial future that serves consumers across all backgrounds and regions.

Winnow Joins American Fintech Council

"We are pleased to welcome Winnow to the American Fintech Council," said Phil Goldfeder, CEO of the American Fintech Council. "Winnow's commitment to regulatory compliance, and a customer-tailored experience aligns perfectly with our mission to promote responsible innovation in financial services. We are confident that Winnow will play a vital role in helping us build a more equitable and prosperous financial system for all."

Founded in 2018, Winnow is redefining the regulatory change management process for state and federal compliance. It empowers banks, credit unions, and fintech companies to manage compliance risk through customized surveys and timely alerts. As an AFC member, Winnow will promote the council's goals of boosting financial inclusion and adherence to compliance best practices.

"We're excited to join the American Fintech Council and to work with other members to promote regulatory modernization and innovation in financial services," said Chris Hilliard, a Founder and COO of Winnow. "Winnow makes regulatory compliance easier and more accessible to financial services companies of all sizes, allowing them to provide a more positive and transparent experience for their customers. AFC is leading the way in building a customer-centered financial future, and having Winnow join is a perfect fit."

AFC's mission is to promote a transparent, inclusive, and customer-centric financial system by supporting responsible innovation in financial services and encouraging sound public policy. Their members are lowering the cost of financial transactions, allowing them to help meet demand for high-quality, affordable products.

Winnow's parent company, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, is on the Legal Advisory Committee for AFC. The committee provides policy guidance on legal and regulatory issues to help the AFC advance a more responsible, inclusive, customer-centric financial system.

About the American Fintech Council

The mission of the American Fintech Council is to promote an innovative, responsible, inclusive, customer-centric financial system. You can learn more at www.fintechcouncil.org.

About Winnow

Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 60,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. For more information, visit www.winnow.law.

