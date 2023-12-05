American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Announces Annual Research Grants Totaling Over $9 Million

News provided by

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- So much of what we know today to understand and prevent suicide is due to research. For example, 90 percent of people who die by suicide have an underlying — and potentially treatable — mental health condition. Today, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) announces 27 new research grants totaling $9.1 million, making the organization's total current research investment more than $32 million. The organization is the largest private funder of suicide prevention research in the United States and globally. 

AFSP's trailblazing investments in research are guided by its Scientific Council, composed of leading suicide prevention experts. This year the organization also was co-host to the sixth International Summit on Suicide Research in Barcelona, Spain with the International Academy of Suicide Research. The Summit convenes the foremost global experts on suicide research.

"As the leading private funder of suicide research, we have the responsibility to fund novel, impactful and rigorous research studies. As part of our support for research, we also provide opportunities for researchers to share their findings and learn from each other to advance progress. We creatively share research findings to equip the public with knowledge about signs of increased suicide risk and what to do if they are worried about someone," said Dr. Jill Harkavy-Friedman, AFSP senior vice president of research. "It is through scientific research that we have learned what we know about suicide and have developed assessment tools and interventions to save lives."

The 27 grants awarded this year address six key suicide research areas: (1) Neurobiological, (2) Genetics, (3) Psychosocial, (4) Clinical Treatment, (5) Loss Survivor and (6) Community Intervention. AFSP welcomes applications in all areas of suicide research and sets research priorities to stimulate research in typically understudied areas to generate new research where needed. AFSP's three priority areas are currently diversity, evaluation of technological interventions for suicide prevention and survivors of suicide loss.

Areas examined by our newest grants include:

  • Developing treatments for suicide loss survivors experiencing Prolonged Grief Disorder
  • Identifying culturally relevant risk and protective factors for suicide among youth from sexual minorities 
  • Examining psilocybin-assisted therapy for people with PTSD and suicidal thoughts and behaviors
  • Developing and testing an online program for parents to learn strategies to best support their child receiving treatment for suicidal ideation or suicidal behavior
  • Identification of environmental and lifestyle factors that contribute to Black youth suicide attempt risk
  • Testing a treatment model that serves Latinx/Hispanic youth who experience suicidal thoughts and behavior, and includes their caregivers
  • Exploring genetic contributions to suicide
  • Examining how to best assess suicide risk without relying on the report of suicidal thoughts
  • Examining the impact of environmental factors such as heat and pollen levels on suicide
  • Exploring the use of digital tools in suicide

Funding research that helps to understand and prevent suicide in underrepresented communities is core to AFSP. The organization is committed to mentoring and supporting promising researchers focusing on these communities. Find the full list of the grants awarded this year.

Scientific research findings inform AFSP's guidance and education programs for schools, health settings, workplaces and other settings across the country. AFSP was founded by families who lost loved ones to suicide and researchers working to understand suicide. At the time, the scientific field of suicide prevention was new and people were afraid to talk directly about suicide. Now, we have an improved understanding of the factors that contribute to suicide, have developed interventions and know that we must talk about suicide to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

The research grants are awarded to researchers across the world focused on suicide prevention and are funded mainly through small individual donations from volunteers who attend AFSP Out of the Darkness Walks. Applications are reviewed by the top suicide prevention researchers globally. Many of the funded researchers receive further funding from the National Institute of Mental Health and other large funding agencies.

To learn more about suicide prevention research, AFSP invites you to visit afsp.org/research, or to watch our many videos of researchers talking about what research tells us about mental health and suicide prevention visit afsp.org/learningmore.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Please fill out this press request form with media inquiries.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Also from this source

2023 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Report Intensifies Call for Continued Efforts to Improve Veteran Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

2023 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Report Intensifies Call for Continued Efforts to Improve Veteran Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

The Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention released the 2023 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, which...
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Honors International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Through 300+ Community Events, New Documentary

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Honors International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day Through 300+ Community Events, New Documentary

This International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day (Survivor Day), Saturday, November 18, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.