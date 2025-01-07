American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Announces New Members to the National Board of Directors and Scientific Council in 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a leading suicide prevention organization, is pleased to announce members of its National Board of Directors and Scientific Council. These members oversee the organization's efforts to empower the public through suicide prevention research, education, support and advocacy.

"AFSP could not fulfill its mission without the contributions of expertise and resources provided by our National Board and Scientific Council. We are deeply grateful for their dedication to our cause, driven for some by personal experience and for all by a strong belief in the importance of strengthening mental health and suicide prevention in our country," said AFSP Chief Executive Officer Robert Gebbia. "They are invaluable to helping us save lives."

Four new members are joining the National Board of Directors, bringing the total membership to 27. Three new members joined the Scientific Council bringing that total to 17. All members serve three-year terms. See the full list of the Board and Scientific Council here. New members were elected in December 2024.

Newly elected Board members:

Sabrina Gracias , CFA, Ortus Foundation

, CFA, Ortus Foundation Antony Loebel , M.D., Seaport Therapeutics

, M.D., Seaport Therapeutics Kabir Nath , Compass Pathways

, Compass Pathways Kelly Posner Gerstenhaber , Ph.D., Columbia Lighthouse Project

Board members appointed to new positions:

Tami Benton , M.D., Children's Hospital of Philadelphia , appointed Vice President of the National Board

, M.D., Children's Hospital of , appointed Vice President of the National Board Scott Rising , LinkedIn, appointed Chair of the Public Policy Council

Newly elected members of the Scientific Council:

Sanjay Mathew , MD, Baylor College of Medicine

, MD, Marian (Emmy) Betz , MD, University of Colorado

, MD, Jitender Sareen , MD, University of Manitoba

Scientific Council members completing their term:

David Brent , MD, University of Pittsburgh

, MD, Matthew Nock , PhD, Harvard University

, PhD, Yogesh Dwivedi , PhD, University of Alabama at Birmingham

AFSP thanks these members for their service and dedication to saving lives.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Please fill out this press request form with media inquiries and consult AFSP's Ethical Reporting guidance when reporting on this topic.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention