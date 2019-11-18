American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Hosted International Research Summit for World's Leading Researchers

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest private funder of suicide prevention research, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), along with the International Academy of Suicide Research, held their biannual International Summit on Suicide Research in Miami Florida where over 450 of the world's top suicide prevention researchers from 28 countries across the globe, including NIMH Director, Josh Gordon, came together to share the latest research findings.

"Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death, and we are learning how to prevent it through research. I am so proud we are hosting the world's leading researchers in the field of suicide prevention at this important meeting. By sharing research findings, exchanging innovative ideas and forming new collaborations with each other while we are working towards reducing the suicide rate and saving lives," said Dr. Jill Harkavy-Friedman, the vice president of research for AFSP.

The four day conference was held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel where these leading researchers presented their most recent research findings. Attendees had the opportunity to choose from 218 individual presentations and view over 180 posters. Some of the sessions held during the conference focused on opioids and suicide, youth suicide prevention, genetics and suicide, and many others. The conference co-chairs this year were Erkki Isometsä, M.D., Ph.D., University of Helsinki, Finland and Cheryl King, Ph.D., University of Michigan, USA.

More information from the conference can be found by searching the conference hashtag: #Science2StopSuicide on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Photos from the event can be found on Facebook: facebook.com/afspnational.

The next conference will be held in Barcelona, Spain, October 24-27, 2021: suicideresearchsummit.org.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

