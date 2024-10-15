American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: THE MAJORITY OF ADULTS BELIEVE SUICIDE CAN BE PREVENTED BUT 1 IN 4 SAY THEY ARE NOT KNOWLEDGEABLE ENOUGH TO TALK ABOUT IT

LEARN THE LATEST STATISTICS AND RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO ADDRESS THIS IMPORTANT HEALTH ISSUE

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the United States. Yet, a recent poll conducted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and other leading suicide prevention organizations*, found that a majority respondents feel that suicide can be prevented, and everyone has a role to play from individuals to workplaces and even entertainment. And while respondents feel actions can be taken to reduce the number of those who die by suicide, many are unsure exactly how to help. And for those who are struggling, some feel that there are barriers between them and the help that they need, even as people say they are more willing to talk about their own suicidal ideation than ever before.

Dr. Corbin Standley from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention talks more about this recent survey and what it uncovered about the general attitudes U.S. adults have about suicide. He also discusses the attitudes on mental health in this country and shares resources available, like 988, to assist those in need. For the full results visit suicidepreventionnow.org.

Two years into 988, nearly two thirds of adults (63%) have at least heard of 988, but only a third (33%) say they are familiar. There are still barriers to individuals reaching out to 988 and crisis services, including financial concerns and fear of what family and others would think, a concern amongst most racial groups.

Most adults feel like mental and physical health are equally important, but they are not treated equally within our current healthcare system, with affordability cited as a top barrier to care.

Most adults (93%) would take action to help someone struggling with thoughts of suicide and would want to learn more on how to help/overcome barriers to offering that help (77%). Most adults would also tell someone if they were having thoughts of suicide (82% in 2024 vs. 73% in 2020).

Nearly all (9 out of 10) feel that suicide can be prevented and that there are actions that can be taken to reduce the number of those who die by suicide.

Three in five adults (61%) know someone who has thought about, attempted or died by suicide, with American Indian/Alaska Natives showing the most elevated experiences across racial groups (77% vs. 66% Hispanic, 62% white, 55% Black, and 50% Asian).

*AFSP, Suicide Prevention Resource Center (SPRC), and the National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention (Action Alliance) contracted the Harris Poll to conduct the poll.

Media reporting on this topic are encouraged to consult AFSP's reporting guidelines on suicide to minimize contagion and promote seeking of resources and support for those at risk for suicide.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT: www.afsp.org or www.suicidepreventionnow.org

MORE ABOUT DR. CORBIN STANDLEY:

Corbin Standley, Ph.D., is the Senior Director of Impact Communication and Continuous Improvement at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In this role, he leads the continuous improvement and evaluation of AFSP and partnership programs and initiatives; drives impact communication efforts to disseminate AFSP's reach and impact; and drives organizational learning. He is a community psychologist and researcher who has worked with community-based organizations across the country to turn data and research into action to create change.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

