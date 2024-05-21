American Global Strategies Adds Nick Warner and Arthur Herman as Senior Advisors

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Global Strategies LLC announced that former Australian Director of National Intelligence Nick Warner and internationally-recognized author and scholar Dr. Arthur Herman have joined the firm as Senior Advisors.

Nick Warner is an Australian intelligence official who most recently served as the Director-General of the Office of National Intelligence (ONI), Australia's top intelligence agency which reports directly to the Prime Minister. He also served as the Director-General of the Office of National Assessments (ONA) from 2017 to 2018. Previously, Warner served as Director-General of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS) from 2009 to 2017 and Secretary of the Department of Defence of Australia from 2006 to 2009. Warner additionally served as the Special Coordinator of the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands (RAMSI) and in numerous diplomatic and intelligence assignments during his four-decade career in the Australian public service.

Dr. Arthur Herman is a Pulitzer Prize Finalist historian and author of ten books, including the highly acclaimed Freedom's Forge: How American Business Produced Victory in World War II, and Gandhi and Churchill, which was one of three finalists for the Pulitzer Prize in 2009. He is currently Senior Fellow and Director of the Quantum Alliance Initiative at the Hudson Institute, which develops policies for the US and its allies to advance quantum technologies, including developing quantum computing and quantum communication in space. He has worked closely in a consulting basis with Congress and the Department of Defense on advanced technology and industrial base issues, including writing and editing the interim and final reports for the PPBE Reform Commission, and served on the National Security Council in 2020-21. His other books include the New York Times bestseller How The Scots Invented the Modern World; Douglas MacArthur: American Warrior; and most recently The Viking Heart: How Scandinavians Conquered the World (2021).

"The additions of Dr. Arthur Herman and Nick Warner add exceptional depth in the defense, aerospace, energy, technology, and intelligence sectors on behalf of our clients," said AGS Chief Executive Officer Alexander Gray. "AGS continues to expand our roster of highly-capable former practitioners and cutting-edge thinkers to support our clients globally in this deeply complicated and volatile geopolitical environment."

American Global Strategies LLC is a boutique strategic advisory firm founded by former National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien and former National Security Council Chief of Staff Alexander B. Gray. The staff is comprised of professionals who have served at the White House, State Department, Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill. The firm's offices are in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Oklahoma City.

