American Global Strategies Launches AGS Ambassadors Program with PGA TOUR Champions Star Alex Cejka and Rising Collegiate Standout Gaven Lane

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Global Strategies LLC (AGS) announced the launch of the AGS Ambassadors Program. The initiative highlights exceptional talent in golf that mirrors the precision, professionalism, and global reach of AGS's team of experts.

The program kicks off with two distinguished ambassadors:

Alex Cejka Gaven Lane

Alex Cejka, a PGA TOUR Champions star and AGS's first professional brand ambassador. Cejka performs at the highest levels across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East—much like AGS consultants who deliver pinpoint accuracy and calculated risks to achieve success for clients worldwide. Cejka joined AGS the weekend he captured his fourth tour title at the 2025 SAS Championship. His impressive resume includes victories at the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA Championship in 2021, as well as the ISPS HANDA Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex in 2023. As part of the ambassadorship, Cejka will proudly wear the AGS corporate logo on his shirt and bag (just below his Trump Organization sponsor patch) and participate in select AGS corporate events. Following his Senior Open win, Cejka received a warm congratulatory message from President Trump.

"We couldn't be happier to be associated with Alex Cejka. He is a total professional and is obviously a terrific golfer. He has fans in all the places AGS represents clients," said AGS Chairman, Ambassador Robert C. O'Brien (ret.).

Gaven Lane, a standout junior golfer for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and a key contributor to the program's future focus on supporting US college golf. A native of Argyle, Texas, Lane has demonstrated exceptional skill and consistency in elite amateur and collegiate competition. Lane helped lead Oklahoma State to its 12th NCAA Men's Golf Championship in 2025, with notable performances including multiple top-20 finishes, a fifth-place showing at the Maridoe Intercollegiate, a third at the Mountaineer Invitational, and strong match-play contributions during the national title run. He earned GCAA All-America Scholar honors and PING All-Central Region recognition in his sophomore season. Earlier in his career, Lane achieved runner-up finishes at major amateur events (such as the Oklahoma Golf Association State Amateur), top-10 placements in prestigious junior and amateur tournaments, and appearances in the U.S. Amateur (including as one of the youngest competitors in history at age 14). In the current 2025-26 season, Lane has continued his strong momentum with a runner-up finish at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational—one of the premier regular-season events featuring elite national fields—and a fourth-place individual finish at The Clerico.

AGS CEO Alexander Gray emphasized the program's strategic vision: "Our support of OSU's Gaven Lane underscores AGS's commitment to nurturing the next generation of golf talent and investing in collegiate programs that build discipline, excellence, and global competitiveness—values at the core of AGS's advisory work."

American Global Strategies LLC is a premier strategic advisory firm founded by former National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien and former National Security Council Chief of Staff Alexander B. Gray. The staff is comprised of professionals who have served at the White House, State, Treasury, Commerce, USTR, the Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill. The firm's primary office is in Washington, D.C. Visit us at https://americanglobalstrategies.com/

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SOURCE American Global Strategies