Nick Snyder joins American Global Strategies as Senior Vice President

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Global Strategies LLC announced that Nicholas J.C. Snyder, the former Chief of Staff to Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau joined the firm as a Senior Vice President.

Nick brings 23 years of executive branch experience working on and in the Indo-Pacific, as well as other emerging market regions. He will lead the Indo-Pacific and Frontier Markets practice for a wide range of American and foreign firms across a variety of industries.

A distinguished member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service, Nick's career covered the key relationships and policy objectives of multiple administrations. Most recently, he was the Chief of Staff to Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. Nick also served as the Vice Presidents Special Advisor for Asia and the Pacific. In addition, Nick has held numerous senior roles at the State Department, including Director of the Office of Japanese Affairs, Deputy Coordinator of the Office of China Coordination, PDAS for the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, and was detailed as Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs. Nick's overseas postings include China, Singapore, Vietnam, Morocco, and New Zealand, where he was often acting Ambassador and the Deputy Chief of Mission.

Prior to joining the United States government, Nick worked as an M&A analyst at Dillon, Read & Co. Inc. and as a journalist. Nick graduated magna cum laude in English and American Literature from Harvard University in 1996. He speaks French and functional Mandarin Chinese. He is a life member of the Council of Foreign Relations, a founding member of the Meridian Center's Rising Leaders Council, a BMW Foundation Young Leader, and a recipient of multiple State Department Superior and Meritorious Honor Awards. He is married with two children.

AGS CEO Alexander Gray said, "With more than two decades of senior government experience—including service at the White House and on the seventh floor of the State Department—Nick brings extraordinary strategic insight, credibility, and global perspective to our team. His proven leadership across the Indo‑Pacific and frontier markets significantly strengthens our bench and will play a central role in accelerating the growth of our international practice as we help clients succeed in an increasingly dynamic geopolitical environment

American Global Strategies LLC is a premier strategic advisory firm founded by former National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien and former National Security Council Chief of Staff Alexander B. Gray. The staff is comprised of professionals who have served at the White House, State, Treasury, Commerce, USTR, the Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill. The firm's primary office is in Washington, D.C. Visit us at https://americanglobalstrategies.com/

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SOURCE American Global Strategies