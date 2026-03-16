Arthur Sinodinos Joins American Global Strategies as a Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Global Strategies LLC announced the addition of The Hon. Arthur Sinodinos AO to the firm as a Senior Advisor. Ambassador Sinodinos brings decades of experience in international diplomacy, economic policy, and national security to AGS's growing team of global experts.

Arthur Sinodinos

Ambassador Sinodinos most recently served as Australia's Ambassador to the United States, where he played a key role in strengthening the U.S.–Australia alliance across two administrations. During his tenure, he was closely involved in major strategic initiatives including AUKUS, the Quad, and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, deepening cooperation between the United States and its partners in the Indo-Pacific.

Prior to his diplomatic service, Ambassador Sinodinos served as Australia's Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science and represented New South Wales in the Australian Parliament as a Senator from 2011 to 2019. During his parliamentary career, he held several senior roles both within and outside Cabinet, including Cabinet Secretary and Assistant Treasurer, contributing to the development of economic policy and national industry strategy.

Ambassador Sinodinos has also held numerous influential roles in public service. Following the election of Prime Minister John Howard in 1996, he was appointed Senior Economic Adviser and subsequently served for nine years as the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff. Earlier in his career, he served in Australia's Department of the Treasury, rising to the Senior Executive Service.

In addition to his government service, Ambassador Sinodinos has extensive private sector experience. He has held senior roles with Goldman Sachs JBWere and the National Australia Bank and has served on the boards of several companies and non-profit organizations. He currently serves as Chairman of Hypersonix Launch Systems and advises organizations involved in funds management, critical minerals, and the Australian-American relationship.

"Arthur is one of the most respected voices on the U.S.–Australia alliance and Indo-Pacific strategy," said Ambassador (ret.) Robert C. O'Brien, AGS's Chairman. "His deep experience across government, diplomacy, and industry will be invaluable as AGS continues to support clients navigating an increasingly complex geopolitical environment."

"I am delighted to join American Global Strategies and work alongside such an accomplished team," said Ambassador Sinodinos. "AGS has built an impressive reputation for strategic insight and trusted counsel, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's work supporting clients across the defense, technology, and economic policy sectors."

American Global Strategies LLC is a strategic advisory firm founded by former National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien and former National Security Council Chief of Staff Alexander B. Gray. The staff is comprised of professionals who have served at the White House, State, Treasury, Commerce, USTR, the Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill. The firm's primary office is in Washington, D.C. Visit us at https://americanglobalstrategies.com/

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SOURCE American Global Strategies