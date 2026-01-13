American Global Strategies Launches AGS Security

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Global Strategies LLC announced the launch of AGS Security, a premier personal protection and security services firm under the leadership of James Skinner as Chief Executive Officer and Mark Youngblood as Chief Operating Officer.

AGS Security expands AGS's platform to meet the growing demand for discreet, professional, and highly specialized protection services amid an increasingly complex global threat environment. The security landscape has changed substantially in just the past year, and AGS Security's services were designed to fill a critical gap in that environment.

AGS Security's offerings include executive protection, secure transportation, comprehensive security assessments, venue security and logistics, counter surveillance, and personal protection training. The firm's staff brings deep experience from national security, diplomacy, and protective services, with a record of operating at the highest levels of government, business and law enforcement.

AGS Security Chairman Robert C. O'Brien said, "AGS Security brings an entirely new set of comprehensive security solutions for high-level corporate executives and foreign diplomats. We are confident in the experience James, Mark, and the entire team have to offer."

CEO James Skinner previously served on the White House National Security Council as Special Assistant to the U.S. National Security Advisor, managing sensitive national security processes and global engagements. Earlier, as a Presidential Appointee at the Department of Defense, he directed counter-threat finance and transnational organized crime initiatives, leading Pentagon task forces and serving on specialized counterterrorism cells. These roles required close coordination with intelligence, law enforcement, and protective security partners to manage complex, time-sensitive missions.

COO Mark Youngblood is a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Secret Service with extensive experience in protective operations, investigations, intelligence, and threat assessments. He previously led a U.S. Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force in the state of Maryland and was a supervisor in the Dignitary Protective Division. Mark has protected corporate executives, U.S. Presidents, Vice Presidents and foreign dignitaries from more than 60 countries. He continues to advise corporate leaders on executive protection, counter-surveillance, vulnerability assessments, and cyber threat intelligence.

For more information, please visit AGSSecurityLLC.com

For press and business inquiries, please reach out to [email protected]

SOURCE American Global Strategies