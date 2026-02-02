David Malpass Joins American Global Strategies as a Vice Chairman

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Global Strategies LLC announced that David Malpass, former President of the World Bank Group and Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs under President Donald J. Trump, has joined the firm as a Vice Chairman.

David Malpass

Mr. Malpass served as World Bank President from 2019 to 2023, where he refocused the institution on market-based growth in developing countries, championed energy production and currency stability, and advocated for debt restructuring on China's Belt and Road Initiative loans. From 2017 to 2019, as Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, he led U.S. international economic policy, advancing dollar stability, lower global taxation, and efforts to counter China's Belt and Road expansion.

A leading Wall Street economist for over two decades, Mr. Malpass was Chief Economist at Bear Stearns and founder of a New York-based economics research firm, and repeatedly ranked among the top economists by Institutional Investor. He authored the Thought Leaders column in Forbes for ten years and published over 100 opinion pieces on economic and budget reforms. Earlier, he served at the U.S. Treasury and State Departments under Secretary James Baker and as Republican staff director of the Joint Economic Committee.

He holds a bachelor's degree in physics from Colorado College, an MBA from the University of Denver, and completed mid-career studies in international economics at Georgetown University. Currently the Inaugural Fellow of Global Business and Infrastructure at Purdue University, Mr. Malpass focuses his consulting and public speaking on markets, geopolitics, manufacturing and U.S. economic leadership. His career has included engagements in 75 countries and meetings with world leaders over four decades. An early Trump campaign volunteer and 2016 convention delegate, he brings deep expertise in global finance, international policy, and strategic leadership.

AGS Chairman Ambassador Robert C. O'Brien (Ret.) said, "David Malpass brings unparalleled expertise in global finance, international economic policy, and strategic leadership to AGS. His proven track record in countering economic challenges from adversaries like China and promoting market-driven growth makes him an invaluable addition as we advise clients on complex geopolitical and economic matters."

"I'm very pleased to work with Robert O'Brien, Alex Gray, and the outstanding AGS team," said Malpass. "The U.S. and the world are at a moment of extraordinary change and opportunity—across security, finance, trade, technology, energy, and digital payments. AGS brings the depth and perspective needed to help clients across a broad range of challenges."

