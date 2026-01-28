A major milestone highlights strong growth and client trust

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hartford Gold (AHG), the nation's largest retailer of physical gold and silver, is proud to announce a major milestone: over $4 billion in precious metals delivered to clients nationwide. This achievement reflects AHG's continued growth and its steadfast commitment to client education and service. It also underscores the rising number of Americans seeking financial security through physical precious metals.

American Hartford Gold Delivers Over $4 Billion in Precious Metals

Founded in 2015, American Hartford Gold has grown from a small startup into one of the most trusted names in the industry. Tens of thousands of clients have turned to AHG to protect their savings with physical gold, silver, and platinum, whether shipped directly for home delivery or placed inside a self-directed retirement account.

"This is a tremendous moment for our company and for our clients," said Sanford Mann, CEO of American Hartford Gold. "Crossing the $4 billion mark is more than a measure of growth. It's a testament to the trust our clients place in us to help safeguard their financial future. Our mission has always been to provide clarity, education, and real solutions during uncertain economic times, and that mission is more important today than ever."

AHG's surge in demand has been matched by significant investments in expansion, infrastructure, and client service. Recent growth includes new office locations, expanded fulfillment capabilities, and continued enhancements to training and resources for its dedicated team of account specialists.

"Our clients deserve guidance that is personal, informed, and reliable," said Max Baecker, President of American Hartford Gold. "Reaching $4 billion delivered shows that families across the country are choosing AHG because of our transparency, our service, and our unwavering commitment to helping them achieve long-term financial security."

With economic volatility, geopolitical tensions, and shifting market conditions, more Americans are turning to physical precious metals as a way to diversify and protect their savings. AHG continues to lead the industry by offering competitive pricing, investment-grade products, a straightforward buy-back commitment, and no back-end fees.

Clients can buy gold and silver for home delivery or place eligible metals inside a Gold IRA, providing an additional layer of retirement protection.

For more information about purchasing precious metals or opening a Gold IRA, call 866-342-2257 or visit www.americanhartfordgold.com.

About American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold (AHG) is the nation's largest retailer of gold and silver, helping Americans secure their savings with physical precious metals. The company has earned multiple placements on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and maintains a 5-star rating on Trustpilot with thousands of verified reviews. AHG offers investment-grade gold, silver, and platinum at competitive pricing, along with a simple buy-back commitment and no back-end fees. American Hartford Gold is the only precious metals company trusted and recommended by Bill O'Reilly.

Media Contact:

Hovik Bakhrdzhyan, American Hartford Gold, (424) 387-4130, [email protected], https://www.americanhartfordgold.com

SOURCE American Hartford Gold Group