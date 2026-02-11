LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hartford Gold, the nation's largest precious metals retailer, is proud to announce the appointment of Jeremy Fuchs as the company's new Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective immediately.

American Hartford Gold Welcomes Jeremy Fuchs as Chief Information Officer

Jeremy Fuchs is a seasoned technology executive with more than 20 years of experience advancing enterprise systems, strengthening data infrastructure, and leading technology organizations through periods of growth and transformation. Known for his hands-on leadership approach, Jeremy has successfully built scalable platforms, enhanced analytics capabilities, and implemented technology frameworks that support operational performance across the enterprise.

Jeremy is widely recognized for bringing structure to complex technology environments and delivering solutions that improve visibility, security, and organizational efficiency. His deep expertise across enterprise applications, cybersecurity, data platforms, and infrastructure positions him to play a key role in supporting American Hartford Gold's continued expansion.

In his new role as Chief Information Officer, Jeremy will lead the company's technology strategy, overseeing systems, data, and infrastructure to help ensure scalability, operational resilience, and a seamless client experience.

"We are excited to welcome Jeremy Fuchs as our new Chief Information Officer," said Sanford Mann, CEO of American Hartford Gold. "Jeremy's leadership and forward-looking approach to technology will strengthen our operational capabilities and help position the company for continued growth. His expertise will be instrumental as we invest in the systems and infrastructure that support our clients and our future."

Max Baecker, President of American Hartford Gold, added, "Jeremy's ability to build high-performing technology organizations and implement scalable solutions aligns perfectly with our long-term vision. His leadership will help us continue enhancing our platform while delivering the reliability and service our clients expect."

Jeremy expressed his enthusiasm for joining American Hartford Gold, stating, "I am honored to join such a respected and fast-growing organization. I look forward to advancing the company's technology strategy and working alongside the leadership team to support continued innovation and operational excellence."

With Jeremy Fuchs' leadership and technology expertise, American Hartford Gold is well-positioned to continue its strong growth while reinforcing its status as a trusted partner in wealth protection.

To learn more about how to buy gold or open a Gold IRA, clients can call 866-342-2257.

About American Hartford Gold:

American Hartford Gold (AHG) is the nation's largest retailer of gold and silver. AHG has made multiple high-ranking appearances on the prestigious Inc. 5000's List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. They hold an A+ Rating from the BBB and a 5-Star Rating on Trustpilot from thousands of American Hartford Gold reviews. AHG offers investment-grade gold and silver coins and bars at competitive prices. Their clients also benefit from their buy-back commitment with no back-end fees. American Hartford Gold is the only precious metals company trusted and recommended by Bill O'Reilly.

Media Contact:

Hovik Bakhrdzhyan, American Hartford Gold, (424) 387-4130, [email protected], https://www.americanhartfordgold.com

SOURCE American Hartford Gold Group