American Hartford Gold Welcomes Robert Leff as Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hartford Gold, the nation's largest precious metals retailer, is proud to announce the appointment of Robert Leff as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Robert Leff brings more than 25 years of senior financial leadership experience to American Hartford Gold. Known for partnering closely with CEOs and executive teams, Robert has built a strong reputation for driving revenue growth, strengthening financial operations, and implementing strategic processes that support long-term organizational success. His expertise has earned him recognition as a Los Angeles Business Journal Private Company CFO of the Year Finalist in both 2023 and 2024.

Throughout his career, Robert has led finance organizations across multiple industries, including digital media, ecommerce, financial services, travel, and advertising technology. He offers deep expertise in corporate finance, including financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, debt financing, investor relations, treasury, and business analytics. His proven ability to enhance financial infrastructure and guide companies through periods of growth makes him a powerful addition to American Hartford Gold's executive leadership team.

In his new role as Chief Financial Officer, Robert will oversee the company's financial strategy, planning, reporting, and operational finance functions. His leadership will help ensure American Hartford Gold continues to scale responsibly while maintaining the financial discipline, stability, and trust that clients expect.

"We are excited to welcome Robert Leff as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Sanford Mann, CEO of American Hartford Gold. "Robert's extensive financial leadership experience and strategic mindset make him an outstanding addition to our executive team. We are confident his guidance will strengthen our financial foundation and support our continued growth as we serve clients nationwide."

Max Baecker, President of American Hartford Gold, added, "Robert's track record of building high-performing finance organizations and supporting strategic expansion aligns perfectly with our long-term vision. His expertise will play a critical role as we continue to grow and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Robert expressed his enthusiasm for joining American Hartford Gold, stating, "I am honored to join such a respected and fast-growing organization. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to further strengthen the company's financial strategy and support its mission of helping clients achieve greater financial security."

With Robert Leff's leadership and financial expertise, American Hartford Gold is well-positioned to continue its strong growth trajectory and reinforce its status as a trusted partner in wealth protection.

