New app gives users live precious metals pricing, custom alerts, market news, and access to the AHG catalog from their phones

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Hartford Gold, a leading precious metals company, today announced the launch of its new mobile app, designed to help users stay connected to the gold and silver market wherever they are.

The American Hartford Gold app gives users a simple way to track live precious metals pricing, set custom price alerts, follow market news, and browse the AHG catalog, all in one place. The app brings key precious metals tools directly to users' phones, making it easier to stay informed as market conditions change.

American Hartford Gold Launches New Mobile App

"Gold and silver have always been trusted assets, and today's clients want faster, easier access to market information," said Sanford Mann, CEO of American Hartford Gold. "The American Hartford Gold app was built to give people a smarter way to stay close to precious metals, whether they are tracking prices, researching products, or following the latest market news."

With inflation, market volatility, global uncertainty, and concerns about the long-term value of paper assets continuing to shape financial decisions, more Americans are paying attention to physical precious metals.

"At American Hartford Gold, being client first means giving people the tools, information, and support they need to make confident decisions," said Max Baecker, President of American Hartford Gold. "The launch of our new app is yet another way we are helping clients stay connected to precious metals by giving them a convenient resource for monitoring gold and silver from the palm of their hand."

App features include:

Live gold and silver pricing

Custom price alerts

Precious metals market news

Access to the American Hartford Gold catalog

A convenient mobile hub for staying connected to AHG

The American Hartford Gold app is now available for download. To learn more about the app, buying precious metals, or opening a Gold IRA, visit https://www.americanhartfordgold.com/app/ or download the app from [APP STORE / GOOGLE PLAY].

About American Hartford Gold

American Hartford Gold is the nation's largest precious metals retailer, helping clients protect their savings with physical gold and silver. The company offers a wide selection of IRA-eligible gold and silver coins and bars, along with Gold IRA services designed to help Americans diversify their retirement portfolios. American Hartford Gold has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, thousands of 5-star customer reviews, and recognition as the #1 Gold Company on the Inc. 5000 list. The company is committed to transparency, customer education, and helping Americans preserve their wealth with physical precious metals.

For more information, contact American Hartford Gold today at 866-342-2257.

Media Contact:

Hovik Bakhrdzhyan, American Hartford Gold, (424) 387-4130, [email protected], https://www.americanhartfordgold.com

SOURCE American Hartford Gold Group