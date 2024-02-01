American Heritage Brand Filson Announces Launch of Womenswear Collection

The 127-year-old, Seattle-based American heritage brand expands into the women's fashion market with their first full womenswear collection, launching August 2024

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Filson , the original American heritage outfitter and manufacturer of unfailing goods, announced today the launch of its debut womenswear collection.

Established in Seattle, Washington in 1897 to outfit prospectors headed for the Yukon, Filson has built a legacy of creating high quality and durable goods, apparel and accessories that have appealed to outdoor enthusiasts since its inception. Over the last few years, the brand's iconic styles have begun to attract a fashion-forward consumer, looking for well-made, timeless silhouettes that will last a lifetime.

Enlisting the help of Cristina Calori, Co-Founder and President of WP Lavori, the Italy-based distributor and licensor that took a minority stake in Filson in 2020, the global lifestyle brand is targeting the womenswear market. Inspired by pioneering women in history, Calori and Filson's Chief Creative Officer Alex Carleton mined Filson's archives to create a womenswear collection designed with both style and function in mind focusing on practical, durable, high quality, on-trend items that transcend generations.

"Quality and craftsmanship are part of Filson's core values," said Alex Carleton, Chief Creative Officer at Filson. "As we continue to build our legacy as a leading American heritage brand, it was important for us to include women and welcome them back into the world of Filson. This debut collection was created for the woman who appreciates quality and timeless style no matter where she is or what she's doing, and most of all she embodies the modern spirit of adventure and individuality that we admire and celebrate."

While Filson has previously launched womenswear styles, this is the biggest investment the brand has made to the market with an ongoing full-scale collection.

"With Filson being such an important heritage and quality brand, expanding into the American market is a logical step, given existing e-commerce and store success catering to a female clientele with specific needs. It's a natural progression," said Cristina Calori, Co-Founder and President of WP Lavori. "On the other hand, entering the younger Filson European market is a risk. However, I believe it could effectively enhance and promote the men's collection, providing a strategic boost for the entire collection, its values, and its quality."

Launching in August 2024, the size-inclusive debut collection features 32 styles including outerwear, shirting, and accessories in sizes ranging from XS-2XL and prices from $98 - $995. Filson's womenswear collection will be sold on Filson.com, the brand's global stores and select retail partners. For more information visit https://www.filson.com/womens-2024.html .

Established in Seattle in 1897 to outfit prospectors headed for the Yukon, the company's 127-year legacy is built upon its reputation for honesty, quality and durability. Filson's long-lasting gear is the choice of explorers, adventurers, ranchers, hunters, anglers, engineers and anyone with a passion for the outdoors. Filson currently has 11 stores across the United States and four international locations. Over a century after its founding, the Filson headquarters remain in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit filson.com and follow them @filson1897

