American Honda Announces June Sales Results
- Sales of Honda trucks were strong in June, with Ridgeline gaining 5%, CR-V exceeding 30,000 deliveries, and both Passport and Pilot finishing at high levels
- Honda Civic maintains compact segment sales leadership with nearly 30,000 units sold in June
- Refreshed 2019 Acura ILX sales jump 42% in June, strengthening its position near the top of its segment
Jul 02, 2019, 13:32 ET
"At 25 percent retail market share, the Honda Civic continues to be the benchmark vehicle in the compact segment," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr. senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "For Acura, RDX continues to deliver solid results, remaining the retail sales leader in the most competitive segment in the luxury market."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
With another month of sales near 30,000 units, Civic maintained its grip on the compact car segment, even as new or renewed competitors come to market. Honda trucks and electrified vehicles also exhibited sales strength in June.
|
Civic continues to set itself apart as the runaway retail best-selling car in America three-and-a-half years running, with refreshed Hatchback, Si and Type R models coming soon.
|
Light truck leadership: CR-V is the #1 SUV in America, Pilot and HR-V are retail #2 in their respective segments and Odyssey is the #1 minivan in America.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Acura ILX continued to gain strength since its refresh with a strong showing in June, helping to solidify its position near the top of its segment. MDX also gained for the month and RDX continues to lead the compact luxury SUV segment in retail sales for the year.
|
Nearly 99% of all Acuras sold in the U.S. are made in America – five of six Acura models are built in Ohio -- topping all but one luxury brand.
|
Building on an all-time annual sales record in 2018, Acura light-truck momentum continues, with RDX and MDX combining for a double-digit sales gain this year.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for June 2019
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
June 2019
|
June 2018
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
June 2019
|
June 2018
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
|
American Honda Total
|
135,901
|
146,563
|
-3.7%
|
-7.3%
|
776,995
|
787,824
|
-0.7%
|
-1.4%
|
Total Car Sales
|
61,899
|
68,080
|
-5.6%
|
-9.1%
|
356,310
|
371,145
|
-3.4%
|
-4.0%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
74,002
|
78,483
|
-2.1%
|
-5.7%
|
420,685
|
416,679
|
1.6%
|
1.0%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
58,706
|
64,733
|
-5.8%
|
-9.3%
|
335,358
|
347,714
|
-2.9%
|
-3.6%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
65,047
|
67,298
|
0.4%
|
-3.3%
|
367,870
|
367,457
|
0.8%
|
0.1%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
3,193
|
3,347
|
-0.9%
|
-4.6%
|
20,952
|
23,431
|
-10.0%
|
-10.6%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
8,955
|
11,185
|
-16.9%
|
-19.9%
|
52,815
|
49,222
|
8.0%
|
7.3%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
53,061
|
55,422
|
-0.6%
|
-4.3%
|
293,354
|
315,165
|
-6.3%
|
-6.9%
|
Honda Division
|
49,918
|
52,200
|
-0.7%
|
-4.4%
|
273,075
|
292,656
|
-6.1%
|
-6.7%
|
Acura Division
|
3,143
|
3,222
|
1.3%
|
-2.5%
|
20,279
|
22,509
|
-9.3%
|
-9.9%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
72,419
|
78,483
|
-4.2%
|
-7.7%
|
405,307
|
416,679
|
-2.1%
|
-2.7%
|
Honda Division
|
63,464
|
67,298
|
-2.1%
|
-5.7%
|
352,492
|
367,457
|
-3.4%
|
-4.1%
|
Acura Division
|
8,955
|
11,185
|
-16.9%
|
-19.9%
|
52,815
|
49,222
|
8.0%
|
7.3%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
8,838
|
12,658
|
-27.5%
|
-30.2%
|
62,956
|
55,980
|
13.2%
|
12.5%
|
Honda Division
|
8,788
|
12,533
|
-27.2%
|
-29.9%
|
62,283
|
55,058
|
13.9%
|
13.1%
|
Acura Division
|
50
|
125
|
-58.5%
|
-60.0%
|
673
|
922
|
-26.5%
|
-27.0%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
1,583
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
15,378
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Honda Division
|
1,583
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
15,378
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
123,753
|
132,031
|
-2.7%
|
-6.3%
|
703,228
|
715,171
|
-1.0%
|
-1.7%
|
ACCORD
|
21,893
|
26,726
|
-14.9%
|
-18.1%
|
129,435
|
138,290
|
-5.8%
|
-6.4%
|
CIVIC
|
29,751
|
31,345
|
-1.4%
|
-5.1%
|
169,172
|
176,242
|
-3.4%
|
-4.0%
|
CLARITY
|
1,092
|
1,575
|
-28.0%
|
-30.7%
|
7,045
|
7,810
|
-9.2%
|
-9.8%
|
CR-Z
|
0
|
3
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2
|
34
|
-94.1%
|
-94.1%
|
FIT
|
3,603
|
4,810
|
-22.2%
|
-25.1%
|
17,156
|
25,064
|
-31.1%
|
-31.6%
|
INSIGHT
|
2,367
|
274
|
797.1%
|
763.9%
|
12,548
|
274
|
4,509.5%
|
4,479.6%
|
CR-V
|
30,427
|
33,306
|
-5.1%
|
-8.6%
|
176,944
|
179,580
|
-0.8%
|
-1.5%
|
HR-V
|
7,693
|
8,657
|
-7.7%
|
-11.1%
|
45,179
|
45,555
|
-0.2%
|
-0.8%
|
ODYSSEY
|
9,202
|
9,923
|
-3.7%
|
-7.3%
|
47,500
|
51,255
|
-6.7%
|
-7.3%
|
PASSPORT
|
3,385
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
14,540
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
PILOT
|
11,579
|
12,782
|
-5.9%
|
-9.4%
|
68,452
|
76,079
|
-9.4%
|
-10.0%
|
RIDGELINE
|
2,761
|
2,630
|
9.0%
|
5.0%
|
15,255
|
14,988
|
2.4%
|
1.8%
|
Acura Division Total
|
12,148
|
14,532
|
-13.2%
|
-16.4%
|
73,767
|
72,653
|
2.2%
|
1.5%
|
ILX
|
1,312
|
926
|
47.1%
|
41.7%
|
6,956
|
5,526
|
26.7%
|
25.9%
|
NSX
|
19
|
6
|
228.8%
|
216.7%
|
151
|
93
|
63.4%
|
62.4%
|
RLX / RL
|
50
|
125
|
-58.5%
|
-60.0%
|
673
|
922
|
-26.5%
|
-27.0%
|
TLX
|
1,812
|
2,290
|
-17.8%
|
-20.9%
|
13,172
|
16,890
|
-21.5%
|
-22.0%
|
MDX
|
4,087
|
3,893
|
9.0%
|
5.0%
|
22,634
|
21,900
|
4.0%
|
3.4%
|
RDX
|
4,868
|
7,292
|
-30.7%
|
-33.2%
|
30,181
|
27,322
|
11.2%
|
10.5%
|
Selling Days
|
26
|
27
|
153
|
154
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
5,800
|
4,317
|
39.5%
|
34.4%
|
32,437
|
15,975
|
104.4%
|
103.0%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
