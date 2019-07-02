American Honda Announces June Sales Results

- Sales of Honda trucks were strong in June, with Ridgeline gaining 5%, CR-V exceeding 30,000 deliveries, and both Passport and Pilot finishing at high levels

- Honda Civic maintains compact segment sales leadership with nearly 30,000 units sold in June

- Refreshed 2019 Acura ILX sales jump 42% in June, strengthening its position near the top of its segment

News provided by

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Jul 02, 2019, 13:32 ET

TORRANCE, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

American Honda

Honda

 

Acura

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

135,901

61,899

74,002

123,753

58,706

65,047

12,148

3,193

8,955

-7.3%

-9.1%

-5.7%

-6.3%

-9.3%

-3.3%

-16.4%

-4.6%

-19.9%
American Honda reported June auto sales results today. Acura’s gateway luxury sport sedan, the ILX, gained 41.7% on sales of 1,312 units for the month.
American Honda reported June auto sales results today. Acura’s gateway luxury sport sedan, the ILX, gained 41.7% on sales of 1,312 units for the month.
View PDF
American Honda reported June auto sales results today. Acura’s gateway luxury sport sedan, the ILX, gained 41.7% on sales of 1,312 units for the month.

"At 25 percent retail market share, the Honda Civic continues to be the benchmark vehicle in the compact segment," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr. senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "For Acura, RDX continues to deliver solid results, remaining the retail sales leader in the most competitive segment in the luxury market."

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

With another month of sales near 30,000 units, Civic maintained its grip on the compact car segment, even as new or renewed competitors come to market. Honda trucks and electrified vehicles also exhibited sales strength in June.

  • CR-V and Civic continued to lead Honda sales, with CR-V topping 30,000 units and Civic nearly reaching the same benchmark.
  • Pilot also posted a strong month on sales of 11,579 units, Ridgeline gained 5% on sales of 2,761 units, 3,385 Passports were delivered, and Odyssey led all minivans on sales of 9,202.
  • Electrified vehicle sales again topped 5,500 for the month, with Insight and Accord Hybrid both posting retail sales of more than 2,000 units.

Civic continues to set itself apart as the runaway retail best-selling car in America three-and-a-half years running, with refreshed Hatchback, Si and Type R models coming soon.

Light truck leadership: CR-V is the #1 SUV in America, Pilot and HR-V are retail #2 in their respective segments and Odyssey is the #1 minivan in America.




Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Acura ILX continued to gain strength since its refresh with a strong showing in June, helping to solidify its position near the top of its segment. MDX also gained for the month and RDX continues to lead the compact luxury SUV segment in retail sales for the year.

  • Sales of Acura's gateway luxury sport sedan, the ILX, jumped 41.7% on sales of 1,312 units in June.
  • MDX sales were up 5% for the month with 4,087 units delivered, while RDX posted another strong month with 4,868 units sold.

Nearly 99% of all Acuras sold in the U.S. are made in America – five of six Acura models are built in Ohio -- topping all but one luxury brand.

Building on an all-time annual sales record in 2018, Acura light-truck momentum continues, with RDX and MDX combining for a double-digit sales gain this year.





American Honda Vehicle Sales for June 2019


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


June 2019

June 2018

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

June 2019

June 2018

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change

American Honda Total

135,901

146,563

-3.7%

-7.3%

776,995

787,824

-0.7%

-1.4%

Total Car Sales

61,899

68,080

-5.6%

-9.1%

356,310

371,145

-3.4%

-4.0%

Total Truck Sales

74,002

78,483

-2.1%

-5.7%

420,685

416,679

1.6%

1.0%

Honda

Total Car Sales

58,706

64,733

-5.8%

-9.3%

335,358

347,714

-2.9%

-3.6%

Honda

Total Truck Sales

65,047

67,298

0.4%

-3.3%

367,870

367,457

0.8%

0.1%

Acura

Total Car Sales

3,193

3,347

-0.9%

-4.6%

20,952

23,431

-10.0%

-10.6%

Acura

Total Truck Sales

8,955

11,185

-16.9%

-19.9%

52,815

49,222

8.0%

7.3%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

53,061

55,422

-0.6%

-4.3%

293,354

315,165

-6.3%

-6.9%



Honda Division

49,918

52,200

-0.7%

-4.4%

273,075

292,656

-6.1%

-6.7%



Acura Division

3,143

3,222

1.3%

-2.5%

20,279

22,509

-9.3%

-9.9%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

72,419

78,483

-4.2%

-7.7%

405,307

416,679

-2.1%

-2.7%



Honda Division

63,464

67,298

-2.1%

-5.7%

352,492

367,457

-3.4%

-4.1%



Acura Division

8,955

11,185

-16.9%

-19.9%

52,815

49,222

8.0%

7.3%

  Total Import Car Sales

8,838

12,658

-27.5%

-30.2%

62,956

55,980

13.2%

12.5%



Honda Division

8,788

12,533

-27.2%

-29.9%

62,283

55,058

13.9%

13.1%



Acura Division

50

125

-58.5%

-60.0%

673

922

-26.5%

-27.0%

  Total Import Truck Sales

1,583

0

0.0%

0.0%

15,378

0

0.0%

0.0%



Honda Division

1,583

0

0.0%

0.0%

15,378

0

0.0%

0.0%



Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

123,753

132,031

-2.7%

-6.3%

703,228

715,171

-1.0%

-1.7%



ACCORD

21,893

26,726

-14.9%

-18.1%

129,435

138,290

-5.8%

-6.4%



CIVIC

29,751

31,345

-1.4%

-5.1%

169,172

176,242

-3.4%

-4.0%



CLARITY

1,092

1,575

-28.0%

-30.7%

7,045

7,810

-9.2%

-9.8%



CR-Z

0

3

-100.0%

-100.0%

2

34

-94.1%

-94.1%



FIT

3,603

4,810

-22.2%

-25.1%

17,156

25,064

-31.1%

-31.6%



INSIGHT

2,367

274

797.1%

763.9%

12,548

274

4,509.5%

4,479.6%
















CR-V

30,427

33,306

-5.1%

-8.6%

176,944

179,580

-0.8%

-1.5%



HR-V

7,693

8,657

-7.7%

-11.1%

45,179

45,555

-0.2%

-0.8%



ODYSSEY

9,202

9,923

-3.7%

-7.3%

47,500

51,255

-6.7%

-7.3%



PASSPORT

3,385

0

0.0%

0.0%

14,540

0

0.0%

0.0%



PILOT

11,579

12,782

-5.9%

-9.4%

68,452

76,079

-9.4%

-10.0%



RIDGELINE

2,761

2,630

9.0%

5.0%

15,255

14,988

2.4%

1.8%














Acura Division Total

12,148

14,532

-13.2%

-16.4%

73,767

72,653

2.2%

1.5%



ILX

1,312

926

47.1%

41.7%

6,956

5,526

26.7%

25.9%



NSX

19

6

228.8%

216.7%

151

93

63.4%

62.4%



RLX / RL

50

125

-58.5%

-60.0%

673

922

-26.5%

-27.0%



TLX

1,812

2,290

-17.8%

-20.9%

13,172

16,890

-21.5%

-22.0%
















MDX

4,087

3,893

9.0%

5.0%

22,634

21,900

4.0%

3.4%



RDX

4,868

7,292

-30.7%

-33.2%

30,181

27,322

11.2%

10.5%














Selling Days

26

27

153

154



**** Electrified Vehicles

5,800

4,317

39.5%

34.4%

32,437

15,975

104.4%

103.0%




*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Also from this source

American Honda restaura una camioneta Chevy...

American Honda Restores a Chevy Pickup...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

American Honda Announces June Sales Results

News provided by

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Jul 02, 2019, 13:32 ET