American Honda Announces June Sales Results

- Sales of Honda trucks were strong in June, with Ridgeline gaining 5%, CR-V exceeding 30,000 deliveries, and both Passport and Pilot finishing at high levels

- Honda Civic maintains compact segment sales leadership with nearly 30,000 units sold in June

- Refreshed 2019 Acura ILX sales jump 42% in June, strengthening its position near the top of its segment