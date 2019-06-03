American Honda Announces May Sales Results

- Acura sales up 5.7% in May as truck sales remain on winning streak and ILX surges

- Acura RDX sets new May sales record with gain of 15%, capping year of record sales since launch

- Honda Civic continues utter dominance of compact sedan segment, topping 32,000 sales

- New Honda Passport has best sales month yet, while Pilot and HR-V remain strong