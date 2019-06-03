American Honda Announces May Sales Results

- Acura sales up 5.7% in May as truck sales remain on winning streak and ILX surges

- Acura RDX sets new May sales record with gain of 15%, capping year of record sales since launch

- Honda Civic continues utter dominance of compact sedan segment, topping 32,000 sales

- New Honda Passport has best sales month yet, while Pilot and HR-V remain strong

TORRANCE, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

American Honda

Honda

Acura

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

145,532

67,876

77,656

131,985

64,169

67,816

13,547

3,707

9,840

-4.9%

-7.4%

-2.7%

-5.9%

-7.3%

-4.5%

+5.7%

-7.7%

+11.8%
American Honda announced May sales results today and led by a new May record for the RDX, Acura brand reported an overall increase of 5.7 percent for the month.
American Honda announced May sales results today and led by a new May record for the RDX, Acura brand reported an overall increase of 5.7 percent for the month.
Honda May 2019 Sales
Honda May 2019 Sales
American Honda announced May sales results today and led by a new May record for the RDX, Acura brand reported an overall increase of 5.7 percent for the month.

"We're seeing growth opportunities in cars and light trucks for both Honda and Acura brands as the market continues to level off," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr. senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "Acura SUVs are leading the charge in luxury with RDX and MDX as consistent top sellers, while the Honda brand is extending its industry leadership in passenger car sales and building toward a full decade of SUV sales growth."

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Honda's faith in cars continues to pay dividends, with Civic pulling down a nearly 30% share of the compact segment—helping the brand increase its lead in retail passenger car sales. On the truck side, Passport gained new sales momentum with its best month since launch of the new generation last year.

  • Civic sales topped 32,000 in May as it continues to dominate compact sedan sales, with Accord contributing another strong month on sales of over 23,000 units.
  • Passport had its best sales month since launch, 3,434 units, while its stablemate the Pilot posted solid sales of over 12,000 units and HR-V earned almost 9,000 new customers for the month.
  • Honda electrified vehicle sales topped 6,000 for the month, with Insight leading the way with 2,653 units sold.

Honda is growing its lead as the #1 retail passenger car brand in America, gaining the most share of any mainstream brand.

CR-V is extending its lead as the retail #1 SUV/CUV in America and continues to fend off new competition, beating the new RAV4 in a Car and Driver comparison test.

Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

May brought strong sales results for Acura, with another record month for RDX, an 8% increase for MDX, and a 21% gain for ILX, Acura's gateway model. 

  • RDX set a new May record, its 11th out of the last 12 months, gaining 15.1% on sales of 5,415 units to further cement its status as #1 retail sales leader in segment and #3 model in all of luxury.
  • The refreshed ILX, which plays a critical role in conquesting buyers new to the Acura brand, gained a robust 21.1% on sales of 1,351 vehicles in May.
  • MDX showed a solid increase of 8% for the month on sales of 4,425 units.

Acura is showing strength this year with 7% retail growth, while major competitors are stuck in neutral or showing losses in retail sales.

The all-new RDX is completing its first year on the market with all-time record sales and now stands as the retail #1 model in luxury's largest segment and #3 model in all of luxury.

American Honda Vehicle Sales for May 2019


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


May 2019

May 2018

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

May 2019

May 2018

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change

American Honda Total

145,532

153,069

-4.9%

-4.9%

641,094

641,261

0.0%

0.0%

Total Car Sales

67,876

73,261

-7.4%

-7.4%

294,411

303,065

-2.9%

-2.9%

Total Truck Sales

77,656

79,808

-2.7%

-2.7%

346,683

338,196

2.5%

2.5%

Honda

Total Car Sales

64,169

69,244

-7.3%

-7.3%

276,652

282,981

-2.2%

-2.2%

Honda

Total Truck Sales

67,816

71,006

-4.5%

-4.5%

302,823

300,159

0.9%

0.9%

Acura

Total Car Sales

3,707

4,017

-7.7%

-7.7%

17,759

20,084

-11.6%

-11.6%

Acura

Total Truck Sales

9,840

8,802

11.8%

11.8%

43,860

38,037

15.3%

15.3%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

57,222

60,463

-5.4%

-5.4%

240,293

259,743

-7.5%

-7.5%



Honda Division

53,606

56,609

-5.3%

-5.3%

223,157

240,456

-7.2%

-7.2%



Acura Division

3,616

3,854

-6.2%

-6.2%

17,136

19,287

-11.2%

-11.2%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

75,792

79,808

-5.0%

-5.0%

332,888

338,196

-1.6%

-1.6%



Honda Division

65,952

71,006

-7.1%

-7.1%

289,028

300,159

-3.7%

-3.7%



Acura Division

9,840

8,802

11.8%

11.8%

43,860

38,037

15.3%

15.3%

  Total Import Car Sales

10,654

12,798

-16.8%

-16.8%

54,118

43,322

24.9%

24.9%



Honda Division

10,563

12,635

-16.4%

-16.4%

53,495

42,525

25.8%

25.8%



Acura Division

91

163

-44.2%

-44.2%

623

797

-21.8%

-21.8%

  Total Import Truck Sales

1,864

0

0.0%

0.0%

13,795

0

0.0%

0.0%



Honda Division

1,864

0

0.0%

0.0%

13,795

0

0.0%

0.0%



Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

131,985

140,250

-5.9%

-5.9%

579,475

583,140

-0.6%

-0.6%



ACCORD

23,892

28,212

-15.3%

-15.3%

107,542

111,564

-3.6%

-3.6%



CIVIC

32,800

34,349

-4.5%

-4.5%

139,421

144,897

-3.8%

-3.8%



CLARITY

906

1,706

-46.9%

-46.9%

5,953

6,235

-4.5%

-4.5%



CR-Z

0

1

-100.0%

-100.0%

2

31

-93.5%

-93.5%



FIT

3,918

4,976

-21.3%

-21.3%

13,553

20,254

-33.1%

-33.1%



INSIGHT

2,653

0

0.0%

0.0%

10,181

0

0.0%

0.0%
















CR-V

30,893

35,905

-14.0%

-14.0%

146,517

146,274

0.2%

0.2%



HR-V

8,565

8,773

-2.4%

-2.4%

37,486

36,898

1.6%

1.6%



ODYSSEY

9,519

9,861

-3.5%

-3.5%

38,298

41,332

-7.3%

-7.3%



PASSPORT

3,434

0

0.0%

0.0%

11,155

0

0.0%

0.0%



PILOT

12,517

13,573

-7.8%

-7.8%

56,873

63,297

-10.1%

-10.1%



RIDGELINE

2,888

2,894

-0.2%

-0.2%

12,494

12,358

1.1%

1.1%














Acura Division Total

13,547

12,819

5.7%

5.7%

61,619

58,121

6.0%

6.0%



ILX

1,351

1,116

21.1%

21.1%

5,644

4,600

22.7%

22.7%



NSX

30

15

100.0%

100.0%

132

87

51.7%

51.7%



RLX / RL

91

163

-44.2%

-44.2%

623

797

-21.8%

-21.8%



TLX

2,235

2,723

-17.9%

-17.9%

11,360

14,600

-22.2%

-22.2%
















MDX

4,425

4,098

8.0%

8.0%

18,547

18,007

3.0%

3.0%



RDX

5,415

4,704

15.1%

15.1%

25,313

20,030

26.4%

26.4%














Selling Days

26

26

127

127



**** Electrified Vehicles

6,262

4,629

35.3%

35.3%

26,637

11,658

128.5%

128.5%




*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

