American Honda Announces May Sales Results
- Acura sales up 5.7% in May as truck sales remain on winning streak and ILX surges
- Acura RDX sets new May sales record with gain of 15%, capping year of record sales since launch
- Honda Civic continues utter dominance of compact sedan segment, topping 32,000 sales
- New Honda Passport has best sales month yet, while Pilot and HR-V remain strong
Jun 03, 2019, 10:00 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
"We're seeing growth opportunities in cars and light trucks for both Honda and Acura brands as the market continues to level off," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr. senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "Acura SUVs are leading the charge in luxury with RDX and MDX as consistent top sellers, while the Honda brand is extending its industry leadership in passenger car sales and building toward a full decade of SUV sales growth."
Honda's faith in cars continues to pay dividends, with Civic pulling down a nearly 30% share of the compact segment—helping the brand increase its lead in retail passenger car sales. On the truck side, Passport gained new sales momentum with its best month since launch of the new generation last year.
Acura
May brought strong sales results for Acura, with another record month for RDX, an 8% increase for MDX, and a 21% gain for ILX, Acura's gateway model.
American Honda Vehicle Sales for May 2019
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
Selling Days
