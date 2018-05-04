American Honda Celebrates its Racing Spirit with #MayMotorsports Month

With perhaps the most expansive and diverse racing portfolio in all the automotive world, American Honda is participating in multiple racing series in May, from grassroots racing to pinnacle events like the IMSA Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio and SCORE Baja 500. Racing fans can follow all of the #MayMotorsports action across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter, and engage with exclusive racing content including archival racing footage, video of the competition on the track and behind the scenes, images of classic races and GIFs. Additionally, Honda will tap race team members and racing fans to share their passion for racing throughout May via their social channels.

Acura Racing

Acura has been active in professional motorsports for 30 of the last 32 years. Both the Acura NSX GT3 and ARX-05 Daytona Prototype will compete in the IMSA Acura Sports Car Challenge, May 4-6 at Mid-Ohio, coming off a successful run in last month's Bubba Burger Sports Car Grand Prix in Long Beach, where Team Penske took the pole and carded a top-six finish. Racing fans can also drive the NSX GT3 themselves, as Acura put the vehicle on-sale last year.

To celebrate #MayMotorsports, Acura will be releasing a series of videos that trace the brand's journey as a pioneering force in racing. The first episode airs this week, prior to the Mid-Ohio race and explores the roots of Acura racing and the events that led Acura into the racing world in 1987. Fans can view the first episode here, acura.us/MayMotorsports.

Throughout the month, additional episodes will delve into the world of Acura's race teams, sharing never-before-seen Acura racing footage captured over the years at Pikes Peak, Sebring, Daytona and other events. The video series conclude with a focus on Acura's return to the world of high-performance endurance racing with the Acura ARX-05 piloted by Team Penske.

Honda Racing

Honda is gearing up for a full month of competition, including the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500, where Honda will look to earn its third straight victory and further cement its title as the winningest automaker of all time at the Greatest Spectacle of Racing. Indianapolis 500 testing began in late April, and Honda-powered IndyCar racing teams set to compete in the 2018 Indianapolis 500 include Andretti Autosport, winner of three of the past four '500s'; Chip Ganassi Racing, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Dale Coyne Racing and Michael Shank Racing.

To kick start #MayMotorsports, the Honda brand is debuting the 2018 version of "Racing at Heart": https://honda.us/MayMotorsports, which links Honda's diverse, high-performance motorsports program to its production vehicles. The video highlights Honda racing programs – including the Verizon IndyCar Series, Rally America and SCORE desert truck racing – demonstrating how the brand's deep roots in competition inspire the engineering of the Honda vehicles available to its customers. Visitors to Honda's social pages will see posts on the brand's historical involvement, including Rally America, the Indianapolis 500, and the Baja 500.

Race Location Date IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) May 12 Formula 4 Road Atlanta May 13 IndyCar, Indy 500 Qualifying Round 1 Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 19 IndyCar, Indy 500 Qualifying Round 2 Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 20 Pirelli World Challenge Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, Ontario, Canada May 20 IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 27 Pirelli World Challenge Lime Rock Park, CT May 27 Baja 500 (Qualifying) Baja California, Mexico May 30

