American Honda Light Trucks Find Silver Lining in Challenging 3rd Quarter for Auto Industry

Despite ongoing, industrywide supply issues that slowed September sales, Honda posted solid 3rd quarter sales results led by strong demand for light trucks. Sales of the red-hot Civic Sedan limited only by single-digit days supply. HR-V and Passport post all-time best sales in all three quarters in 2021; while Pilot posts its best third quarter since 2018.

CR-V Hybrid remains strong while supply issues constrain petrol model.

Sales of Honda electrified vehicles set a new annual sales mark (82,446) during third quarter; Insight hybrid sedan set a September sales record.

Civic Hatchback went on-sale in late September, to further bolster the Civic lineup, with first-ever U.S. production (Indiana) to boost sales volume.

All-new 2022 Honda Civic continues to set the standard for small car safety with the highest possible rating from IIHS: TOP SAFETY PICK+.



The refreshed '22 Passport launching later this year, demonstrates its true off-road capability with a more rugged exterior design and a new TrailSport edition, the new halo for Honda light trucks.