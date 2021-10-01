American Honda Light Trucks Find Silver Lining in Challenging 3rd Quarter for Auto Industry
- Honda trucks persevere with all-time best month for Passport; HR-V posts all-time best September & Q3
- Sales of Honda electrified vehicles set new annual sales mark during Q3; Insight sets September record
- Acura TLX drives brand to best Q3 sedan sales since 2017; Type S boosts sales and showroom traffic
- Acura RDX posts best September and Q3 since 2018 as limited inventory restrains sales of hot MDX flagship
Oct 01, 2021, 15:12 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
|
American Honda
|
Acura
|
Honda
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Q3
|
345,914
|
124,633
|
221,281
|
38,555
|
10,986
|
27,569
|
307,359
|
113,647
|
193,712
|
-10.9%
|
-20.2%
|
-4.7%
|
-2.8%
|
+9.3%
|
-6.9%
|
-11.9%
|
-22.3%
|
-4.4%
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
September
|
95,716
|
32,278
|
63,438
|
9,413
|
2,397
|
7,016
|
86,303
|
29,881
|
56,422
|
-24.7%
|
-36.5%
|
-16.8%
|
-27.3%
|
-28.6%
|
-26.8%
|
-24.4%
|
-37%
|
-15.4%
"The enduring nature of the microchip shortage and port congestion issues continue to constrain the entire industry, but we are encouraged by the record sales of Honda models where we have adequate inventory," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "We appreciate the patience of our customers as our associates, our suppliers and our dealers continue working to supply Honda and Acura products to meet their needs."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
Despite ongoing, industrywide supply issues that slowed September sales, Honda posted solid 3rd quarter sales results led by strong demand for light trucks. Sales of the red-hot Civic Sedan limited only by single-digit days supply.
|All-new 2022 Honda Civic continues to set the standard for small car safety with the highest possible rating from IIHS: TOP SAFETY PICK+.
The refreshed '22 Passport launching later this year, demonstrates its true off-road capability with a more rugged exterior design and a new TrailSport edition, the new halo for Honda light trucks.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
Acura continued to weather supply issues with a solid 3rd quarter led by higher sedan sales to stay on track for an annual sales increase in 2021.
|
With a quieter cabin and retuned suspension, the restyled '22 Acura RDX arriving in November is the most dynamic, comfortable and refined 5-passenger Acura SUV ever.
2022 NSX Type S is the most powerful and best performing NSX ever and the ultimate expression of Precision Crafted Performance.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for September 2021
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
September
|
September
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
September
|
September
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
|
American Honda Total
|
95,716
|
127,058
|
-24.7%
|
-24.7%
|
1,179,424
|
980,720
|
21.3%
|
20.3%
|
Total Car Sales
|
32,278
|
50,819
|
-36.5%
|
-36.5%
|
436,842
|
410,776
|
7.3%
|
6.3%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
63,438
|
76,239
|
-16.8%
|
-16.8%
|
742,582
|
569,944
|
31.4%
|
30.3%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
29,881
|
47,462
|
-37.0%
|
-37.0%
|
401,953
|
385,463
|
5.2%
|
4.3%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
56,422
|
66,655
|
-15.4%
|
-15.4%
|
650,532
|
499,603
|
31.4%
|
30.2%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
2,397
|
3,357
|
-28.6%
|
-28.6%
|
34,889
|
25,313
|
39.0%
|
37.8%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
7,016
|
9,584
|
-26.8%
|
-26.8%
|
92,050
|
70,341
|
32.0%
|
30.9%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
26,205
|
47,233
|
-44.5%
|
-44.5%
|
369,424
|
365,657
|
1.9%
|
1.0%
|
Domestic
|
Car
|
Honda Division
|
23,811
|
43,998
|
-45.9%
|
-45.9%
|
334,744
|
341,120
|
-1.0%
|
-1.9%
|
Acura Division
|
2,394
|
3,235
|
-26.0%
|
-26.0%
|
34,680
|
24,537
|
42.6%
|
41.3%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
63,438
|
76,237
|
-16.8%
|
-16.8%
|
742,576
|
569,302
|
31.6%
|
30.4%
|
Domestic
|
Truck
|
Honda Division
|
56,422
|
66,653
|
-15.3%
|
-15.3%
|
650,526
|
498,961
|
31.5%
|
30.4%
|
Acura Division
|
7,016
|
9,584
|
-26.8%
|
-26.8%
|
92,050
|
70,341
|
32.0%
|
30.9%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
6,073
|
3,586
|
69.4%
|
69.4%
|
67,418
|
45,119
|
50.7%
|
49.4%
|
Import
|
Car
|
Honda Division
|
6,070
|
3,464
|
75.2%
|
75.2%
|
67,209
|
44,343
|
52.9%
|
51.6%
|
Acura Division
|
3
|
122
|
-97.5%
|
-97.5%
|
209
|
776
|
-72.8%
|
-73.1%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
6
|
642
|
-99.1%
|
-99.1%
|
Import
|
Truck
|
Honda Division
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
6
|
642
|
-99.1%
|
-99.1%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
86,303
|
114,117
|
-24.4%
|
-24.4%
|
1,052,485
|
885,066
|
20.0%
|
18.9%
|
Honda
|
Car
|
ACCORD
|
12,174
|
20,149
|
-39.6%
|
-39.6%
|
157,988
|
145,291
|
9.7%
|
8.7%
|
CIVIC
|
15,647
|
22,371
|
-30.1%
|
-30.1%
|
216,575
|
200,941
|
8.7%
|
7.8%
|
CLARITY
|
82
|
354
|
-76.8%
|
-76.8%
|
2,428
|
2,598
|
-5.7%
|
-6.5%
|
CR-Z
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
FIT
|
2
|
3,116
|
-99.9%
|
-99.9%
|
8,695
|
24,388
|
-64.0%
|
-64.3%
|
INSIGHT
|
1,976
|
1,472
|
34.2%
|
34.2%
|
16,267
|
12,244
|
34.0%
|
32.9%
|
Car
|
Truck
|
CR-V
|
17,483
|
33,572
|
-47.9%
|
-47.9%
|
290,140
|
237,334
|
23.3%
|
22.2%
|
HR-V
|
12,289
|
7,560
|
62.6%
|
62.6%
|
105,398
|
61,799
|
72.0%
|
70.5%
|
ODYSSEY
|
5,691
|
7,844
|
-27.4%
|
-27.4%
|
67,441
|
59,691
|
14.0%
|
13.0%
|
PASSPORT
|
6,045
|
4,281
|
41.2%
|
41.2%
|
42,014
|
27,665
|
53.2%
|
51.9%
|
PILOT
|
12,230
|
10,643
|
14.9%
|
14.9%
|
114,667
|
90,002
|
28.5%
|
27.4%
|
RIDGELINE
|
2,684
|
2,755
|
-2.6%
|
-2.6%
|
30,872
|
23,112
|
34.7%
|
33.6%
|
Truck
|
Acura Division Total
|
9,413
|
12,941
|
-27.3%
|
-27.3%
|
126,939
|
95,654
|
33.9%
|
32.7%
|
Acura
|
Car
|
ILX
|
422
|
1,377
|
-69.4%
|
-69.4%
|
11,630
|
9,333
|
25.7%
|
24.6%
|
NSX
|
20
|
10
|
100.0%
|
100.0%
|
118
|
83
|
43.4%
|
42.2%
|
RLX / RL
|
3
|
122
|
-97.5%
|
-97.5%
|
209
|
776
|
-72.8%
|
-73.1%
|
TLX
|
1,952
|
1,848
|
5.6%
|
5.6%
|
22,932
|
15,121
|
53.0%
|
51.7%
|
Car
|
Truck
|
MDX
|
2,101
|
4,920
|
-57.3%
|
-57.3%
|
47,814
|
32,553
|
48.2%
|
46.9%
|
RDX
|
4,915
|
4,664
|
5.4%
|
5.4%
|
44,236
|
37,788
|
18.1%
|
17.1%
|
Truck
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
25
|
228
|
230
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
6,836
|
7,161
|
-4.5%
|
-4.5%
|
82,446
|
42,874
|
94.0%
|
92.3%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
Share this article