American Honda Marks Best Month of Sales in Company History, Setting Multiple All-Time Monthly Records
- American Honda smashes all-time monthly sales records for total vehicles and trucks
- Honda brand also records its best-ever month, driven by record truck sales, and robust passenger car sales
- Honda CR-V and Passport post best-ever sales; HR-V has best August; Civic and Accord each top 30,000 sales
- Acura sales rise in August, with ILX jumping 58%, and RDX and MDX combining for over 10,000 sales
Sep 04, 2019, 10:42 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
173,993
|
76,538
|
97,455
|
158,804
|
72,784
|
86,020
|
15,189
|
3,754
|
11,435
|
+17.6%
|
+19.8%
|
+16%
|
+19.6%
|
+19.6%
|
+19.5%
|
+0.8%
|
+24%
|
-5.1%
"At a time of great change in our industry with the growth of light truck sales and introduction of new technologies, it's gratifying to see American Honda post an all-time best sales month based on great products and maintaining a disciplined approach to the market," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "The month of August 2019 demonstrates that the success of the Honda and Acura brands, and our timeless focus on the customer, continue to resonate in the marketplace."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
It was an especially hot August for Honda as the brand set four all-time monthly sales records, including overall brand, total trucks, and model bests for CR-V and Passport. The Honda Civic and Accord also represented a dynamic duo to continue as industry leaders among passenger cars.
|
Honda electrified vehicle sales are on track for a second consecutive record year and double-digit YoY sales increases on the strength of the Accord Hybrid and Insight sedans.
|
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the U.S.-made Odyssey has gained over four points of retail share in 2019 and is quickly approaching 40% of all minivan sales en route to being the #1 minivan in America for a decade.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Acura sales were strong in August, with cars setting the pace for monthly gains, led by the gateway model ILX sedan, and truck sales remaining robust, with RDX and MDX combining for more than 10,000 units.
|
With AcuraWatch® safety and driver-assistive features standard on Acura sedans and SUVs, RDX is the retail #1 compact luxury SUV and #1 on Motor Trend's list of safest luxury SUVs of 2019.
|
TLX is out-retailing Audi A4 and key competitors from Lexus, Volvo, and Alfa Romeo, with some using heavy fleet sales to boost their total sales.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for August 2019
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
August
|
August
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
August
|
August
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
Change
|
American Honda Total
|
173,993
|
147,903
|
13.4%
|
17.6%
|
1,092,284
|
1,074,329
|
1.2%
|
1.7%
|
Total Car Sales
|
76,538
|
63,876
|
15.5%
|
19.8%
|
495,644
|
496,735
|
-0.7%
|
-0.2%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
97,455
|
84,027
|
11.8%
|
16.0%
|
596,640
|
577,594
|
2.8%
|
3.3%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
72,784
|
60,849
|
15.3%
|
19.6%
|
467,901
|
467,206
|
-0.3%
|
0.1%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
86,020
|
71,982
|
15.2%
|
19.5%
|
522,668
|
506,151
|
2.8%
|
3.3%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
3,754
|
3,027
|
19.6%
|
24.0%
|
27,743
|
29,529
|
-6.5%
|
-6.0%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
11,435
|
12,045
|
-8.5%
|
-5.1%
|
73,972
|
71,443
|
3.0%
|
3.5%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
67,340
|
49,711
|
30.6%
|
35.5%
|
415,348
|
414,473
|
-0.3%
|
0.2%
|
Honda Division
|
63,624
|
46,867
|
30.9%
|
35.8%
|
388,358
|
386,197
|
0.1%
|
0.6%
|
Acura Division
|
3,716
|
2,844
|
26.0%
|
30.7%
|
26,990
|
28,276
|
-5.0%
|
-4.5%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
95,452
|
84,027
|
9.5%
|
13.6%
|
577,425
|
577,594
|
-0.5%
|
-0.0%
|
Honda Division
|
84,017
|
71,982
|
12.6%
|
16.7%
|
503,453
|
506,151
|
-1.0%
|
-0.5%
|
Acura Division
|
11,435
|
12,045
|
-8.5%
|
-5.1%
|
73,972
|
71,443
|
3.0%
|
3.5%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
9,198
|
14,165
|
-37.4%
|
-35.1%
|
80,296
|
82,262
|
-2.9%
|
-2.4%
|
Honda Division
|
9,160
|
13,982
|
-36.8%
|
-34.5%
|
79,543
|
81,009
|
-2.3%
|
-1.8%
|
Acura Division
|
38
|
183
|
-80.0%
|
-79.2%
|
753
|
1,253
|
-40.2%
|
-39.9%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
2,003
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
19,215
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Honda Division
|
2,003
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
19,215
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
158,804
|
132,831
|
15.3%
|
19.6%
|
990,569
|
973,357
|
1.3%
|
1.8%
|
ACCORD
|
30,558
|
26,725
|
10.3%
|
14.3%
|
184,137
|
189,942
|
-3.5%
|
-3.1%
|
CIVIC
|
34,808
|
27,677
|
21.3%
|
25.8%
|
233,147
|
230,230
|
0.8%
|
1.3%
|
CLARITY
|
914
|
1,689
|
-47.8%
|
-45.9%
|
8,811
|
11,114
|
-21.1%
|
-20.7%
|
CR-Z
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
2
|
35
|
-94.3%
|
-94.3%
|
FIT
|
4,027
|
2,545
|
52.6%
|
58.2%
|
24,561
|
31,427
|
-22.2%
|
-21.8%
|
INSIGHT
|
2,477
|
2,212
|
8.0%
|
12.0%
|
17,243
|
4,458
|
284.9%
|
286.8%
|
CR-V
|
44,235
|
34,610
|
23.2%
|
27.8%
|
254,835
|
247,034
|
2.7%
|
3.2%
|
HR-V
|
9,730
|
9,361
|
0.2%
|
3.9%
|
62,786
|
64,001
|
-2.4%
|
-1.9%
|
ODYSSEY
|
10,190
|
9,887
|
-0.6%
|
3.1%
|
66,801
|
70,411
|
-5.6%
|
-5.1%
|
PASSPORT
|
4,182
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
22,233
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
PILOT
|
14,381
|
15,332
|
-9.6%
|
-6.2%
|
94,707
|
104,437
|
-9.8%
|
-9.3%
|
RIDGELINE
|
3,302
|
2,792
|
14.0%
|
18.3%
|
21,306
|
20,268
|
4.6%
|
5.1%
|
Acura Division Total
|
15,189
|
15,072
|
-2.8%
|
0.8%
|
101,715
|
100,972
|
0.2%
|
0.7%
|
ILX
|
1,439
|
912
|
52.1%
|
57.8%
|
9,619
|
7,312
|
30.9%
|
31.6%
|
NSX
|
25
|
15
|
60.7%
|
66.7%
|
186
|
111
|
66.8%
|
67.6%
|
RLX / RL
|
38
|
183
|
-80.0%
|
-79.2%
|
753
|
1,253
|
-40.2%
|
-39.9%
|
TLX
|
2,252
|
1,917
|
13.3%
|
17.5%
|
17,185
|
20,853
|
-18.0%
|
-17.6%
|
MDX
|
5,976
|
6,252
|
-7.8%
|
-4.4%
|
33,398
|
32,544
|
2.1%
|
2.6%
|
RDX
|
5,459
|
5,793
|
-9.1%
|
-5.8%
|
40,574
|
38,899
|
3.8%
|
4.3%
|
Selling Days
|
28
|
27
|
206
|
205
|
**** Electrified Vehicles
|
6,305
|
5,884
|
3.3%
|
7.2%
|
44,096
|
27,292
|
60.8%
|
61.6%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
Share this article