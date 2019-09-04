American Honda Marks Best Month of Sales in Company History, Setting Multiple All-Time Monthly Records

It was an especially hot August for Honda as the brand set four all-time monthly sales records, including overall brand, total trucks, and model bests for CR-V and Passport. The Honda Civic and Accord also represented a dynamic duo to continue as industry leaders among passenger cars. The Honda brand made company sales history with its best month ever, gaining a robust 19.6% on sales of 158,804 vehicles in August.

Honda trucks scored a best-ever month, gaining 19.5% as CR-V (+ 27.8%) and Passport each set all-time monthly records. HR-V had best Aug. (+4%).

Honda cars also enjoyed a hot August, with Civic (+25.8%) and Accord (+14.3%) each topping 30,000 units in sales, and Fit gaining 58.2%.

Electrified vehicle sales again topped 6,000 units, with Accord Hybrid leading the brand with 2,629 sales, a gain of 56.5% for the month.

Honda electrified vehicle sales are on track for a second consecutive record year and double-digit YoY sales increases on the strength of the Accord Hybrid and Insight sedans.