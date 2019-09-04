American Honda Marks Best Month of Sales in Company History, Setting Multiple All-Time Monthly Records

- American Honda smashes all-time monthly sales records for total vehicles and trucks

- Honda brand also records its best-ever month, driven by record truck sales, and robust passenger car sales

- Honda CR-V and Passport post best-ever sales; HR-V has best August; Civic and Accord each top 30,000 sales

- Acura sales rise in August, with ILX jumping 58%, and RDX and MDX combining for over 10,000 sales

American Honda

Honda

 Acura

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

173,993

76,538

97,455

158,804

72,784

86,020

15,189

3,754

11,435

+17.6%

+19.8%

+16%

+19.6%

+19.6%

+19.5%

+0.8%

+24%

-5.1%

"At a time of great change in our industry with the growth of light truck sales and introduction of new technologies, it's gratifying to see American Honda post an all-time best sales month based on great products and maintaining a disciplined approach to the market," said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co. "The month of August 2019 demonstrates that the success of the Honda and Acura brands, and our timeless focus on the customer, continue to resonate in the marketplace."

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

It was an especially hot August for Honda as the brand set four all-time monthly sales records, including overall brand, total trucks, and model bests for CR-V and Passport. The Honda Civic and Accord also represented a dynamic duo to continue as industry leaders among passenger cars.

  • The Honda brand made company sales history with its best month ever, gaining a robust 19.6% on sales of 158,804 vehicles in August.
  • Honda trucks scored a best-ever month, gaining 19.5% as CR-V (+ 27.8%) and Passport each set all-time monthly records. HR-V had best Aug. (+4%).
  • Honda cars also enjoyed a hot August, with Civic (+25.8%) and Accord (+14.3%) each topping 30,000 units in sales, and Fit gaining 58.2%.
  • Electrified vehicle sales again topped 6,000 units, with Accord Hybrid leading the brand with 2,629 sales, a gain of 56.5% for the month.

Honda electrified vehicle sales are on track for a second consecutive record year and double-digit YoY sales increases on the strength of the Accord Hybrid and Insight sedans.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the U.S.-made Odyssey has gained over four points of retail share in 2019 and is quickly approaching 40% of all minivan sales en route to being the #1 minivan in America for a decade.

Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Acura sales were strong in August, with cars setting the pace for monthly gains, led by the gateway model ILX sedan, and truck sales remaining robust, with RDX and MDX combining for more than 10,000 units.

  • ILX sales in August were the best of any month since April 2016, jumping 57.8% on sales of 1,439 vehicles.
  • Acura's mid-size luxury sedan, the TLX, gained 17.5% on sales of 2,252.
  • Acura truck sales were also strong in August, with both RDX and MDX grabbing more than 5,000 sales each for the month.

With AcuraWatch® safety and driver-assistive features standard on Acura sedans and SUVs, RDX is the retail #1 compact luxury SUV and #1 on Motor Trend's list of safest luxury SUVs of 2019.

TLX is out-retailing Audi A4 and key competitors from Lexus, Volvo, and Alfa Romeo, with some using heavy fleet sales to boost their total sales.

American Honda Vehicle Sales for August 2019


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


August
2019

August
2018

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

August
2019

August
2018

DSR** %
Change

YoY %

Change

American Honda Total

173,993

147,903

13.4%

17.6%

1,092,284

1,074,329

1.2%

1.7%

Total Car Sales

76,538

63,876

15.5%

19.8%

495,644

496,735

-0.7%

-0.2%

Total Truck Sales

97,455

84,027

11.8%

16.0%

596,640

577,594

2.8%

3.3%

Honda

Total Car Sales

72,784

60,849

15.3%

19.6%

467,901

467,206

-0.3%

0.1%

Honda

Total Truck Sales

86,020

71,982

15.2%

19.5%

522,668

506,151

2.8%

3.3%

Acura

Total Car Sales

3,754

3,027

19.6%

24.0%

27,743

29,529

-6.5%

-6.0%

Acura

Total Truck Sales

11,435

12,045

-8.5%

-5.1%

73,972

71,443

3.0%

3.5%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

67,340

49,711

30.6%

35.5%

415,348

414,473

-0.3%

0.2%



Honda Division

63,624

46,867

30.9%

35.8%

388,358

386,197

0.1%

0.6%



Acura Division

3,716

2,844

26.0%

30.7%

26,990

28,276

-5.0%

-4.5%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

95,452

84,027

9.5%

13.6%

577,425

577,594

-0.5%

-0.0%



Honda Division

84,017

71,982

12.6%

16.7%

503,453

506,151

-1.0%

-0.5%



Acura Division

11,435

12,045

-8.5%

-5.1%

73,972

71,443

3.0%

3.5%

  Total Import Car Sales

9,198

14,165

-37.4%

-35.1%

80,296

82,262

-2.9%

-2.4%



Honda Division

9,160

13,982

-36.8%

-34.5%

79,543

81,009

-2.3%

-1.8%



Acura Division

38

183

-80.0%

-79.2%

753

1,253

-40.2%

-39.9%

  Total Import Truck Sales

2,003

0

0.0%

0.0%

19,215

0

0.0%

0.0%



Honda Division

2,003

0

0.0%

0.0%

19,215

0

0.0%

0.0%



Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

158,804

132,831

15.3%

19.6%

990,569

973,357

1.3%

1.8%



ACCORD

30,558

26,725

10.3%

14.3%

184,137

189,942

-3.5%

-3.1%



CIVIC

34,808

27,677

21.3%

25.8%

233,147

230,230

0.8%

1.3%



CLARITY

914

1,689

-47.8%

-45.9%

8,811

11,114

-21.1%

-20.7%



CR-Z

0

1

-100.0%

-100.0%

2

35

-94.3%

-94.3%



FIT

4,027

2,545

52.6%

58.2%

24,561

31,427

-22.2%

-21.8%



INSIGHT

2,477

2,212

8.0%

12.0%

17,243

4,458

284.9%

286.8%
















CR-V

44,235

34,610

23.2%

27.8%

254,835

247,034

2.7%

3.2%



HR-V

9,730

9,361

0.2%

3.9%

62,786

64,001

-2.4%

-1.9%



ODYSSEY

10,190

9,887

-0.6%

3.1%

66,801

70,411

-5.6%

-5.1%



PASSPORT

4,182

0

0.0%

0.0%

22,233

0

0.0%

0.0%



PILOT

14,381

15,332

-9.6%

-6.2%

94,707

104,437

-9.8%

-9.3%



RIDGELINE

3,302

2,792

14.0%

18.3%

21,306

20,268

4.6%

5.1%














Acura Division Total

15,189

15,072

-2.8%

0.8%

101,715

100,972

0.2%

0.7%



ILX

1,439

912

52.1%

57.8%

9,619

7,312

30.9%

31.6%



NSX

25

15

60.7%

66.7%

186

111

66.8%

67.6%



RLX / RL

38

183

-80.0%

-79.2%

753

1,253

-40.2%

-39.9%



TLX

2,252

1,917

13.3%

17.5%

17,185

20,853

-18.0%

-17.6%
















MDX

5,976

6,252

-7.8%

-4.4%

33,398

32,544

2.1%

2.6%



RDX

5,459

5,793

-9.1%

-5.8%

40,574

38,899

3.8%

4.3%














Selling Days

28

27

206

205



**** Electrified Vehicles

6,305

5,884

3.3%

7.2%

44,096

27,292

60.8%

61.6%




*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

