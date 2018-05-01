American Honda Reports April Sales Results
- Core models Civic and CR-V remain strong with sales over 28,000 units
- Honda Odyssey continues to cement sales leadership in minivan segment with 21% gain
- Honda Pilot sales jump again in April, rising 22%
- Acura RDX sales increase 10.8% in April, as introduction of all-new 2019 model approaches
12:52 ET from American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
TORRANCE, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
|
American Honda
|
Honda
|
Acura
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
125,701
|
59,456
|
66,245
|
113,813
|
55,354
|
58,459
|
11,888
|
4,102
|
7,786
|
-9.2%
|
-14.4%
|
-3.9
|
-8.4%
|
-12.3%
|
-4.3%
|
-15.9%
|
-34.8%
|
-0.8%
"Even as we increase our sales of light trucks to record levels, we remain committed to delivering a balanced lineup of cars and light-truck offerings for our customers," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the Automobile Division & general manager of Honda sales. "Our flexible manufacturing capabilities allow us to evolve our production mix in real-time to meet these continued shifts in consumer demand. Moreover, we recognize not all customers in the market want a truck or SUV, so growth opportunities still exist within the passenger car side of our business."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Two fewer selling days and one less weekend in April 2018 vs. a year ago, impacted Honda car & truck sales like the rest of the auto industry. However, the brand's core models performed strongly while Odyssey and Pilot were standouts for the month.
|
Odyssey is the #1 retail-selling minivan in America in 2018, leading with the lowest incentive spending as well.
|
The Honda Electrification Initiative just gained another player – the all-new 2018 Accord Hybrid, made in Marysville, Ohio, where the hybrid battery unit also is assembled.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Looking forward to the upcoming launch of the all-new 2019 RDX, Acura displayed the still considerable strength of the current RDX as it made a solid gain in April. ILX and RLX also enjoyed sales increases for the month.
|
Acura is strengthening its performance story with A-Spec grades for all core models, including the just-launched 2.4-liter TLX A-Spec, and upcoming RDX and MDX A-Spec models launching this summer.
|
Since its 2007 debut, the Acura RDX has outsold every compact luxury SUV in America, and is the only one to top 50K sales in each of the past three years.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for April 2018
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
April
|
April
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
April
|
April
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
|
American Honda Total
|
125,701
|
138,386
|
-1.6%
|
-9.2%
|
488,192
|
503,679
|
-3.1%
|
-3.1%
|
Total Car Sales
|
59,456
|
69,427
|
-7.2%
|
-14.4%
|
229,804
|
243,033
|
-5.4%
|
-5.4%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
66,245
|
68,959
|
4.1%
|
-3.9%
|
258,388
|
260,646
|
-0.9%
|
-0.9%
|
Honda
|
Total Car Sales
|
55,354
|
63,140
|
-5.0%
|
-12.3%
|
213,737
|
226,940
|
-5.8%
|
-5.8%
|
Honda
|
Total Truck Sales
|
58,459
|
61,114
|
3.6%
|
-4.3%
|
229,153
|
230,845
|
-0.7%
|
-0.7%
|
Acura
|
Total Car Sales
|
4,102
|
6,287
|
-29.3%
|
-34.8%
|
16,067
|
16,093
|
-0.2%
|
-0.2%
|
Acura
|
Total Truck Sales
|
7,786
|
7,845
|
7.5%
|
-0.8%
|
29,235
|
29,801
|
-1.9%
|
-1.9%
|
Total Domestic Car Sales
|
50,390
|
56,421
|
-3.2%
|
-10.7%
|
199,280
|
196,420
|
1.5%
|
1.5%
|
Honda Division
|
46,459
|
50,240
|
0.2%
|
-7.5%
|
183,847
|
180,726
|
1.7%
|
1.7%
|
Acura Division
|
3,931
|
6,181
|
-31.1%
|
-36.4%
|
15,433
|
15,694
|
-1.7%
|
-1.7%
|
Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
66,245
|
68,959
|
4.1%
|
-3.9%
|
258,388
|
260,646
|
-0.9%
|
-0.9%
|
Honda Division
|
58,459
|
61,114
|
3.6%
|
-4.3%
|
229,153
|
230,845
|
-0.7%
|
-0.7%
|
Acura Division
|
7,786
|
7,845
|
7.5%
|
-0.8%
|
29,235
|
29,801
|
-1.9%
|
-1.9%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
9,066
|
13,006
|
-24.5%
|
-30.3%
|
30,524
|
46,613
|
-34.5%
|
-34.5%
|
Honda Division
|
8,895
|
12,900
|
-25.3%
|
-31.0%
|
29,890
|
46,214
|
-35.3%
|
-35.3%
|
Acura Division
|
171
|
106
|
74.8%
|
61.3%
|
634
|
399
|
58.9%
|
58.9%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Honda Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
113,813
|
124,254
|
-0.8%
|
-8.4%
|
442,890
|
457,785
|
-3.3%
|
-3.3%
|
* ACCORD
|
21,751
|
26,938
|
-12.5%
|
-19.3%
|
83,352
|
96,753
|
-13.9%
|
-13.9%
|
* CIVIC
|
28,399
|
31,211
|
-1.4%
|
-9.0%
|
110,548
|
112,865
|
-2.1%
|
-2.1%
|
CLARITY
|
1,212
|
34
|
3,761.8%
|
3,464.7%
|
4,529
|
126
|
3,494.4%
|
3,494.4%
|
CR-Z
|
5
|
85
|
-93.6%
|
-94.1%
|
30
|
421
|
-92.9%
|
-92.9%
|
* FIT
|
3,987
|
4,871
|
-11.3%
|
-18.1%
|
15,278
|
16,773
|
-8.9%
|
-8.9%
|
INSIGHT
|
0
|
1
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
0
|
2
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
CROSSTOUR
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
3
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
* CR-V
|
28,323
|
32,671
|
-6.1%
|
-13.3%
|
110,369
|
126,728
|
-12.9%
|
-12.9%
|
HR-V
|
7,322
|
8,527
|
-7.0%
|
-14.1%
|
28,125
|
28,223
|
-0.3%
|
-0.3%
|
ODYSSEY
|
8,464
|
6,984
|
31.3%
|
21.2%
|
31,471
|
28,011
|
12.4%
|
12.4%
|
PILOT
|
11,891
|
9,746
|
32.2%
|
22.0%
|
49,724
|
34,970
|
42.2%
|
42.2%
|
RIDGELINE
|
2,459
|
3,186
|
-16.4%
|
-22.8%
|
9,464
|
12,910
|
-26.7%
|
-26.7%
|
Acura Division Total
|
11,888
|
14,132
|
-8.9%
|
-15.9%
|
45,302
|
45,894
|
-1.3%
|
-1.3%
|
ILX
|
1,012
|
832
|
31.8%
|
21.6%
|
3,484
|
3,088
|
12.8%
|
12.8%
|
NSX
|
5
|
91
|
-94.0%
|
-94.5%
|
72
|
224
|
-67.9%
|
-67.9%
|
RLX / RL
|
171
|
106
|
74.8%
|
61.3%
|
634
|
399
|
58.9%
|
58.9%
|
TLX
|
2,914
|
5,258
|
-40.0%
|
-44.6%
|
11,877
|
12,382
|
-4.1%
|
-4.1%
|
MDX
|
3,585
|
4,052
|
-4.2%
|
-11.5%
|
13,909
|
15,008
|
-7.3%
|
-7.3%
|
RDX
|
4,201
|
3,793
|
20.0%
|
10.8%
|
15,326
|
14,793
|
3.6%
|
3.6%
|
Selling Days
|
24
|
26
|
101
|
101
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-honda-reports-april-sales-results-300640272.html
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
