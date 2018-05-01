American Honda Reports April Sales Results

- Core models Civic and CR-V remain strong with sales over 28,000 units

- Honda Odyssey continues to cement sales leadership in minivan segment with 21% gain

- Honda Pilot sales jump again in April, rising 22%

- Acura RDX sales increase 10.8% in April, as introduction of all-new 2019 model approaches

TORRANCE, Calif., May 1, 2018

American Honda

 Honda

Acura 

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

125,701

59,456

66,245

113,813

55,354

58,459

11,888

4,102

7,786

-9.2%

-14.4%

-3.9

-8.4%

-12.3%

-4.3%

-15.9%

-34.8%

-0.8%

"Even as we increase our sales of light trucks to record levels, we remain committed to delivering a balanced lineup of cars and light-truck offerings for our customers," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the Automobile Division & general manager of Honda sales. "Our flexible manufacturing capabilities allow us to evolve our production mix in real-time to meet these continued shifts in consumer demand. Moreover, we recognize not all customers in the market want a truck or SUV, so growth opportunities still exist within the passenger car side of our business." 

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Two fewer selling days and one less weekend in April 2018 vs. a year ago, impacted Honda car & truck sales like the rest of the auto industry. However, the brand's core models performed strongly while Odyssey and Pilot were standouts for the month.

  • Odyssey posted a robust gain of 21.2% on sales of 8,464 units in April, further strengthening its 2018 sales leadership.
  • Pilot sales increased for the 8th straight month, rising 22% on sales of 11,891 units for the month.
  • Civic and CR-V sales topped 28,000 in April and Accord crested 21,000, to post strong results for Honda's core models.

Odyssey is the #1 retail-selling minivan in America in 2018, leading with the lowest incentive spending as well.


The Honda Electrification Initiative just gained another player – the all-new 2018 Accord Hybrid, made in Marysville, Ohio, where the hybrid battery unit also is assembled. 

 Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Looking forward to the upcoming launch of the all-new 2019 RDX, Acura displayed the still considerable strength of the current RDX as it made a solid gain in April. ILX and RLX also enjoyed sales increases for the month.

  • RDX gained 10.8 percent in April on sales of 4,201 units.  
  • The Acura ILX and RLX sedans also gained sales ground, with ILX up 21.6% and RLX up 61.3% in April.

Acura is strengthening its performance story with A-Spec grades for all core models, including the just-launched 2.4-liter TLX A-Spec, and upcoming RDX and MDX A-Spec models launching this summer.


Since its 2007 debut, the Acura RDX has outsold every compact luxury SUV in America, and is the only one to top 50K sales in each of the past three years.






American Honda Vehicle Sales for April 2018


Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date


April
2018

April
2017

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

April
2018

April
2017

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change

American Honda Total

125,701

138,386

-1.6%

-9.2%

488,192

503,679

-3.1%

-3.1%

Total Car Sales

59,456

69,427

-7.2%

-14.4%

229,804

243,033

-5.4%

-5.4%

Total Truck Sales

66,245

68,959

4.1%

-3.9%

258,388

260,646

-0.9%

-0.9%

Honda

Total Car Sales

55,354

63,140

-5.0%

-12.3%

213,737

226,940

-5.8%

-5.8%

Honda

Total Truck Sales

58,459

61,114

3.6%

-4.3%

229,153

230,845

-0.7%

-0.7%

Acura

Total Car Sales

4,102

6,287

-29.3%

-34.8%

16,067

16,093

-0.2%

-0.2%

Acura

Total Truck Sales

7,786

7,845

7.5%

-0.8%

29,235

29,801

-1.9%

-1.9%

Total Domestic Car Sales

50,390

56,421

-3.2%

-10.7%

199,280

196,420

1.5%

1.5%



Honda Division

46,459

50,240

0.2%

-7.5%

183,847

180,726

1.7%

1.7%



Acura Division

3,931

6,181

-31.1%

-36.4%

15,433

15,694

-1.7%

-1.7%

Total Domestic Truck Sales

66,245

68,959

4.1%

-3.9%

258,388

260,646

-0.9%

-0.9%



Honda Division

58,459

61,114

3.6%

-4.3%

229,153

230,845

-0.7%

-0.7%



Acura Division

7,786

7,845

7.5%

-0.8%

29,235

29,801

-1.9%

-1.9%

Total Import Car Sales

9,066

13,006

-24.5%

-30.3%

30,524

46,613

-34.5%

-34.5%



Honda Division

8,895

12,900

-25.3%

-31.0%

29,890

46,214

-35.3%

-35.3%



Acura Division

171

106

74.8%

61.3%

634

399

58.9%

58.9%

Total Import Truck Sales

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%



Honda Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%



Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

113,813

124,254

-0.8%

-8.4%

442,890

457,785

-3.3%

-3.3%



* ACCORD

21,751

26,938

-12.5%

-19.3%

83,352

96,753

-13.9%

-13.9%



* CIVIC

28,399

31,211

-1.4%

-9.0%

110,548

112,865

-2.1%

-2.1%



  CLARITY

1,212

34

3,761.8%

3,464.7%

4,529

126

3,494.4%

3,494.4%



  CR-Z

5

85

-93.6%

-94.1%

30

421

-92.9%

-92.9%



* FIT

3,987

4,871

-11.3%

-18.1%

15,278

16,773

-8.9%

-8.9%



  INSIGHT

0

1

-100.0%

-100.0%

0

2

-100.0%

-100.0%
















  CROSSTOUR

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

3

-100.0%

-100.0%



* CR-V

28,323

32,671

-6.1%

-13.3%

110,369

126,728

-12.9%

-12.9%



  HR-V

7,322

8,527

-7.0%

-14.1%

28,125

28,223

-0.3%

-0.3%



  ODYSSEY

8,464

6,984

31.3%

21.2%

31,471

28,011

12.4%

12.4%



  PILOT

11,891

9,746

32.2%

22.0%

49,724

34,970

42.2%

42.2%



  RIDGELINE

2,459

3,186

-16.4%

-22.8%

9,464

12,910

-26.7%

-26.7%














Acura Division Total

11,888

14,132

-8.9%

-15.9%

45,302

45,894

-1.3%

-1.3%



  ILX

1,012

832

31.8%

21.6%

3,484

3,088

12.8%

12.8%



  NSX

5

91

-94.0%

-94.5%

72

224

-67.9%

-67.9%



  RLX / RL

171

106

74.8%

61.3%

634

399

58.9%

58.9%



  TLX

2,914

5,258

-40.0%

-44.6%

11,877

12,382

-4.1%

-4.1%
















  MDX

3,585

4,052

-4.2%

-11.5%

13,909

15,008

-7.3%

-7.3%



  RDX

4,201

3,793

20.0%

10.8%

15,326

14,793

3.6%

3.6%














Selling Days

24

26

101

101

















*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-honda-reports-april-sales-results-300640272.html

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.



http://www.honda.com


