American Honda Reports August Sales Increase as Trucks Smash Previous Records
- Three-peat for the 2019 Acura RDX - 5,793 units sold in August yield third-consecutive monthly sales record
- Honda Pilot sales continue to skyrocket in August with 60% gain - heading to all-time annual record
- Honda's electrified vehicles score all-time best sales month with 5,884 units sold
- Acura sales jump 14.8% in August, as light truck sales surge to record heights
TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
"Leveraging our manufacturing flexibility to increase our light truck supply continues to pay off for us," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. "The Acura RDX and MDX combined forces to deliver the best August of all time for Acura light trucks. RDX also continued its strong sales pace, achieving a third consecutive month of record sales since hitting the market in June. For Honda, Pilot benefited from increased light truck production and recorded a 60 percent increase in year-over-year sales," added Arcangeli.
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
While supply constraints on select models restrained passenger car sales, Honda's light truck portfolio lead the charge by way of the refreshed 2019 Pilot, segment-leading Odyssey minivan and always hot-selling CR-V.
- Riding a wave of rapidly growing popularity, Pilot sales jumped 60% on 15,332 units – up 41.3 percent for the year toward an all-time record.
- CR-V delivered again in August with sales of 34,610 units, an increase of 11.8%, on track to set a new annual sales mark.
- Electrified vehicles sales topped 5,000 units for the 2nd straight month, with Accord Hybrid, Insight, and Clarity Plug-in Hybrid setting a best-ever month.
- The #1 retail-selling minivan, Odyssey gained 13.5% on sales of 9,887 units.
|
Awards keep rolling in for the 2018 North American Car of the Year, as the 2018 Accord recently earned the J.D. Power APEAL award for midsize cars.
|
Now with an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating under its belt, the refreshed Honda Pilot is poised to remain one of America's fastest growing SUVs.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Model Notes
|
Acura brand sales gained sharply in August, up 14.8% as light trucks set an all-time sales mark for August.
- It's three in a row for RDX, with sales totaling 5,793 for the month — a new August record.
- Fresh off an update for the 2019 model year, including the addition of a new A-Spec model, MDX jumped 38% on sales of 6,252 units.
|
The Acura RDX – the #1 retail-selling compact luxury SUV for 2018 – just earned the highest possible IIHS safety award, TOP SAFETY PICK+.
|
The innovative 3-motor Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® system that powers the NSX is also available in the MDX and RLX.
|
American Honda Vehicle Sales for August 2018
|
Month-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
August
|
August
|
DSR** %
|
MoM %
|
August
|
August
|
DSR** %
|
YoY %
|
American Honda Total
|
147,903
|
146,049
|
1.3%
|
1.3%
|
1,074,329
|
1,088,881
|
-1.8%
|
-1.3%
|
Total Car Sales
|
63,876
|
75,388
|
-15.3%
|
-15.3%
|
496,735
|
539,889
|
-8.4%
|
-8.0%
|
Total Truck Sales
|
84,027
|
70,661
|
18.9%
|
18.9%
|
577,594
|
548,992
|
4.7%
|
5.2%
|
Honda Total Car Sales
|
60,849
|
71,467
|
-14.9%
|
-14.9%
|
467,206
|
507,010
|
-8.3%
|
-7.9%
|
Honda Total Truck Sales
|
71,982
|
61,450
|
17.1%
|
17.1%
|
506,151
|
480,691
|
4.8%
|
5.3%
|
Acura Total Car Sales
|
3,027
|
3,921
|
-22.8%
|
-22.8%
|
29,529
|
32,879
|
-10.6%
|
-10.2%
|
Acura Total Truck Sales
|
12,045
|
9,211
|
30.8%
|
30.8%
|
71,443
|
68,301
|
4.1%
|
4.6%
|
* Total Domestic Car Sales
|
49,711
|
66,145
|
-24.8%
|
-24.8%
|
414,473
|
448,647
|
-8.1%
|
-7.6%
|
Honda Division
|
46,867
|
62,334
|
-24.8%
|
-24.8%
|
386,197
|
416,497
|
-7.7%
|
-7.3%
|
Acura Division
|
2,844
|
3,811
|
-25.4%
|
-25.4%
|
28,276
|
32,150
|
-12.5%
|
-12.0%
|
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
|
84,027
|
70,661
|
18.9%
|
18.9%
|
577,594
|
548,992
|
4.7%
|
5.2%
|
Honda Division
|
71,982
|
61,450
|
17.1%
|
17.1%
|
506,151
|
480,691
|
4.8%
|
5.3%
|
Acura Division
|
12,045
|
9,211
|
30.8%
|
30.8%
|
71,443
|
68,301
|
4.1%
|
4.6%
|
Total Import Car Sales
|
14,165
|
9,243
|
53.3%
|
53.3%
|
82,262
|
91,242
|
-10.3%
|
-9.8%
|
Honda Division
|
13,982
|
9,133
|
53.1%
|
53.1%
|
81,009
|
90,513
|
-10.9%
|
-10.5%
|
Acura Division
|
183
|
110
|
66.4%
|
66.4%
|
1,253
|
729
|
71.0%
|
71.9%
|
Total Import Truck Sales
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Honda Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
Acura Division
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
|
Honda Division Total
|
132,831
|
132,917
|
-0.1%
|
-0.1%
|
973,357
|
987,701
|
-1.9%
|
-1.5%
|
ACCORD
|
26,725
|
30,019
|
-11.0%
|
-11.0%
|
189,942
|
221,013
|
-14.5%
|
-14.1%
|
CIVIC
|
27,677
|
36,482
|
-24.1%
|
-24.1%
|
230,230
|
248,928
|
-8.0%
|
-7.5%
|
CLARITY
|
1,689
|
90
|
1,776.7%
|
1,776.7%
|
11,114
|
466
|
2,273.3%
|
2,285.0%
|
CR-Z
|
1
|
26
|
-96.2%
|
-96.2%
|
35
|
624
|
-94.4%
|
-94.4%
|
FIT
|
2,545
|
4,850
|
-47.5%
|
-47.5%
|
31,427
|
35,976
|
-13.1%
|
-12.6%
|
INSIGHT
|
2,212
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
4,458
|
3
|
147,775.1%
|
148,500.0%
|
CROSSTOUR
|
0
|
0
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0
|
5
|
-100.0%
|
-100.0%
|
CR-V
|
34,610
|
30,960
|
11.8%
|
11.8%
|
247,034
|
249,977
|
-1.7%
|
-1.2%
|
HR-V
|
9,361
|
9,603
|
-2.5%
|
-2.5%
|
64,001
|
66,010
|
-3.5%
|
-3.0%
|
ODYSSEY
|
9,887
|
8,709
|
13.5%
|
13.5%
|
70,411
|
66,999
|
4.6%
|
5.1%
|
PILOT
|
15,332
|
9,568
|
60.2%
|
60.2%
|
104,437
|
73,908
|
40.6%
|
41.3%
|
RIDGELINE
|
2,792
|
2,610
|
7.0%
|
7.0%
|
20,268
|
23,792
|
-15.2%
|
-14.8%
|
Acura Division Total
|
15,072
|
13,132
|
14.8%
|
14.8%
|
100,972
|
101,180
|
-0.7%
|
-0.2%
|
ILX
|
912
|
1,380
|
-33.9%
|
-33.9%
|
7,312
|
7,851
|
-7.3%
|
-6.9%
|
NSX
|
15
|
21
|
-28.6%
|
-28.6%
|
111
|
329
|
-66.4%
|
-66.3%
|
RLX / RL
|
183
|
110
|
66.4%
|
66.4%
|
1,253
|
729
|
71.0%
|
71.9%
|
TLX
|
1,917
|
2,410
|
-20.5%
|
-20.5%
|
20,853
|
23,970
|
-13.4%
|
-13.0%
|
MDX
|
6,252
|
4,532
|
38.0%
|
38.0%
|
32,544
|
32,814
|
-1.3%
|
-0.8%
|
RDX
|
5,793
|
4,679
|
23.8%
|
23.8%
|
38,899
|
35,487
|
9.1%
|
9.6%
|
Selling Days
|
27
|
27
|
205
|
204
|
*** Electrified Vehicles
|
5,884
|
2,529
|
132.7%
|
132.7%
|
27,292
|
17,611
|
54.2%
|
55.0%
|
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
|
** Daily Selling Rate
|
*** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.
SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
