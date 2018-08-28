American Honda Reports August Sales Increase as Trucks Smash Previous Records

- Three-peat for the 2019 Acura RDX - 5,793 units sold in August yield third-consecutive monthly sales record

- Honda Pilot sales continue to skyrocket in August with 60% gain - heading to all-time annual record

- Honda's electrified vehicles score all-time best sales month with 5,884 units sold

- Acura sales jump 14.8% in August, as light truck sales surge to record heights

American Honda

Honda

Acura

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

147,903

63,876

84,027

132,831

60,849

71,982

15,072

3,027

12,045

+1.3%

-15.3%

+18.9%

-0.1%

-14.9%

+17.1%

+14.8%

-22.8%

+30.8%

"Leveraging our manufacturing flexibility to increase our light truck supply continues to pay off for us," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. "The Acura RDX and MDX combined forces to deliver the best August of all time for Acura light trucks. RDX also continued its strong sales pace, achieving a third consecutive month of record sales since hitting the market in June. For Honda, Pilot benefited from increased light truck production and recorded a 60 percent increase in year-over-year sales," added Arcangeli.

Honda

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

While supply constraints on select models restrained passenger car sales, Honda's light truck portfolio lead the charge by way of the refreshed 2019 Pilot, segment-leading Odyssey minivan and always hot-selling CR-V.

-      Riding a wave of rapidly growing popularity, Pilot sales jumped 60% on 15,332 units – up 41.3 percent for the year toward an all-time record.

-       CR-V delivered again in August with sales of 34,610 units, an increase of 11.8%, on track to set a new annual sales mark.

-      Electrified vehicles sales topped 5,000 units for the 2nd straight month, with Accord Hybrid, Insight, and Clarity Plug-in Hybrid setting a best-ever month.

-      The #1 retail-selling minivan, Odyssey gained 13.5% on sales of 9,887 units.

 

Awards keep rolling in for the 2018 North American Car of the Year, as the 2018 Accord recently earned the J.D. Power APEAL award for midsize cars.

Now with an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating under its belt, the refreshed Honda Pilot is poised to remain one of America's fastest growing SUVs.

Acura

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Model Notes

Acura brand sales gained sharply in August, up 14.8% as light trucks set an all-time sales mark for August.

-      It's three in a row for RDX, with sales totaling 5,793 for the month — a new August record.

-      Fresh off an update for the 2019 model year, including the addition of a new A-Spec model, MDX jumped 38% on sales of 6,252 units.

 

The Acura RDX – the #1 retail-selling compact luxury SUV for 2018 – just earned the highest possible IIHS safety award, TOP SAFETY PICK+.

The innovative 3-motor Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® system that powers the NSX is also available in the MDX and RLX.

American Honda Vehicle Sales for August 2018

Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date

August

2018

August

2017

DSR** %

Change

MoM %

Change

August

2018

August

2017

DSR** %

Change

YoY %

Change

American Honda Total

147,903

146,049

1.3%

1.3%

1,074,329

1,088,881

-1.8%

-1.3%

Total Car Sales

63,876

75,388

-15.3%

-15.3%

496,735

539,889

-8.4%

-8.0%

Total Truck Sales

84,027

70,661

18.9%

18.9%

577,594

548,992

4.7%

5.2%

Honda Total Car Sales

60,849

71,467

-14.9%

-14.9%

467,206

507,010

-8.3%

-7.9%

Honda Total Truck Sales

71,982

61,450

17.1%

17.1%

506,151

480,691

4.8%

5.3%

  Acura Total Car Sales

3,027

3,921

-22.8%

-22.8%

29,529

32,879

-10.6%

-10.2%

  Acura Total Truck Sales

12,045

9,211

30.8%

30.8%

71,443

68,301

4.1%

4.6%

* Total Domestic Car Sales

49,711

66,145

-24.8%

-24.8%

414,473

448,647

-8.1%

-7.6%

     Honda Division

46,867

62,334

-24.8%

-24.8%

386,197

416,497

-7.7%

-7.3%

     Acura Division

2,844

3,811

-25.4%

-25.4%

28,276

32,150

-12.5%

-12.0%

* Total Domestic Truck Sales

84,027

70,661

18.9%

18.9%

577,594

548,992

4.7%

5.2%

     Honda Division

71,982

61,450

17.1%

17.1%

506,151

480,691

4.8%

5.3%

     Acura Division

12,045

9,211

30.8%

30.8%

71,443

68,301

4.1%

4.6%

Total Import Car Sales

14,165

9,243

53.3%

53.3%

82,262

91,242

-10.3%

-9.8%

     Honda Division

13,982

9,133

53.1%

53.1%

81,009

90,513

-10.9%

-10.5%

     Acura Division

183

110

66.4%

66.4%

1,253

729

71.0%

71.9%

Total Import Truck Sales

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

     Honda Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

     Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

   MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION

Honda Division Total

132,831

132,917

-0.1%

-0.1%

973,357

987,701

-1.9%

-1.5%

     ACCORD

26,725

30,019

-11.0%

-11.0%

189,942

221,013

-14.5%

-14.1%

     CIVIC

27,677

36,482

-24.1%

-24.1%

230,230

248,928

-8.0%

-7.5%

     CLARITY

1,689

90

1,776.7%

1,776.7%

11,114

466

2,273.3%

2,285.0%

     CR-Z

1

26

-96.2%

-96.2%

35

624

-94.4%

-94.4%

     FIT

2,545

4,850

-47.5%

-47.5%

31,427

35,976

-13.1%

-12.6%

     INSIGHT

2,212

0

0.0%

0.0%

4,458

3

147,775.1%

148,500.0%

     CROSSTOUR

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

5

-100.0%

-100.0%

     CR-V

34,610

30,960

11.8%

11.8%

247,034

249,977

-1.7%

-1.2%

     HR-V

9,361

9,603

-2.5%

-2.5%

64,001

66,010

-3.5%

-3.0%

     ODYSSEY

9,887

8,709

13.5%

13.5%

70,411

66,999

4.6%

5.1%

     PILOT

15,332

9,568

60.2%

60.2%

104,437

73,908

40.6%

41.3%

     RIDGELINE

2,792

2,610

7.0%

7.0%

20,268

23,792

-15.2%

-14.8%

Acura Division Total

15,072

13,132

14.8%

14.8%

100,972

101,180

-0.7%

-0.2%

     ILX

912

1,380

-33.9%

-33.9%

7,312

7,851

-7.3%

-6.9%

     NSX

15

21

-28.6%

-28.6%

111

329

-66.4%

-66.3%

     RLX / RL

183

110

66.4%

66.4%

1,253

729

71.0%

71.9%

     TLX

1,917

2,410

-20.5%

-20.5%

20,853

23,970

-13.4%

-13.0%

     MDX

6,252

4,532

38.0%

38.0%

32,544

32,814

-1.3%

-0.8%

     RDX

5,793

4,679

23.8%

23.8%

38,899

35,487

9.1%

9.6%

Selling Days

27

27

205

204

*** Electrified Vehicles

5,884

2,529

132.7%

132.7%

27,292

17,611

54.2%

55.0%

*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts

**   Daily Selling Rate

*** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.

