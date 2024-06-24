American Hop Supplier Honors Veterans with Annual Hop Blend

YAKIMA, Wash., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier, opens the 7th Annual Veterans Blend pre-sale! Veterans Blend is a collaborative hop product supporting former U.S. military service members. YCH will donate $3 from every pound sold to Stop Soldier Suicide, a nonprofit organization that works to reduce the number of suicide deaths among Veterans. Brewers are encouraged to place their orders between June 24th and August 26th.

The blend is curated and selected by military Veterans working in the beer industry. This year's blend will be comprised of Ekuanot®, Citra®, El Dorado®, Simcoe®, and Crystal, and is expected to offer big berry notes, complimented by tropical citrus, and an underlying herbal character. This compelling combination of hops promises to be an excellent addition to any style of beer.

Along with choosing the hops they want to feature in this impact-driven blend, they also nominate and vote for the nonprofit organization the blend will be raising funds for. This year, YCH is proud to announce its partnership with Stop Soldier Suicide. By focusing on care and research that is specific to suicide reduction, Stop Soldier Suicide's mission is to create a future where Veterans are at no greater risk for suicide than any other American. YCH Regional Sales Manager Southeast, and Marine Veteran, Jonathan Sikes adds, "They are helping in an area that is often overlooked or unseen until it's too late. We are honored to help them in their cause providing invaluable support to Veterans who are often hesitant or averse to opening up or seeking help."

Veterans are at 72% higher risk of suicide than those who haven't served. Each year, over 6,000 United States military Veterans die by suicide. Stop Soldier Suicide is aggressively working to reduce the military suicide rate by 40% no later than 2030.

Brewers traditionally use this blend to create something unique for Veterans Day, Memorial Day, or other occasions to honor those who have served. Those who use this hop blend are encouraged to help maximize the impact by donating to an organization that supports Veterans or involve the Veterans in their community with their brew. Purchase this year's Veteran's Blend here before August 26th, learn more about Stop Soldier Suicide, and raise a pint for our dedicated service members.

YCH is a 100% grower-owned global hop supplier with a mission to connect brewers with family hop farms. Operating for more than 30 years, we have become leaders in innovation, quality, and customer service. We are a resource for brewers, providing industry-leading research and products. We are advocates of sustainability and meaningful social causes, working to support the communities around us. https://www.yakimachief.com/

