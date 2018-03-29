American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) Elects New Leaders

AIUM congratulates these individuals and looks forward to their contributions to the future of medical ultrasound. These leaders will assume their elected offices on March 28 following the conclusion of AIUM's Annual Convention.

Executive Committee





- Joseph Wax, MD, FAIUM First Vice President Portland, ME - Richard Hoppmann, MD, FACP Third Vice President Columbia, SC - Levon Nazarian, MD, FAIUM, FACR Treasurer Philadelphia, PA





Board of Governors

- Alyssa Abo, MD Arlington, VA - Paul Bornemann, MD Columbia, SC - Kathleen Cross, RDMS, RT(R)(M)(CT) Newark, DE - Renee Dversdal, MD, FACP Portland, OR - David C. Jones, MD Jericho, VT - Andrej Lyshchik, MD, PhD Philadelphia, PA



Communities of Practice

- Jeremy Dahl, PhD Basic Science and Instrumentation - Sheila Sheth, MD, FACR Cardiovascular Ultrasound - Fernando Alfageme-Roldan MD Dermatology - Orlando Catalano, MD Dermatology - David Fetzer, MD Elastography - Tracy Anton, BS, RDMS, RDCS, FAIUM Fetal Echocardiography - Kathryn Robinson, MD General and Abdominal Ultrasound - Yvette S. Groszmann, MD, MPH Gynecologic Ultrasound - Phyllis Glanc, MDCM, BSC, FRCPC, FAIUM Obstetric Ultrasound - Tobias Kummer, MD, RDMS, FACEP Point-of-Care Ultrasound - Cristiana Baloescu, MD Ultrasound in Global Health - Michael Schick, DO, MA Ultrasound in Global Health - Sara M. Durfee, MD, FAIUM Ultrasound in Medical Education

The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) is a multidisciplinary medical association of more than 10,000 physicians, sonographers, scientists, students, and other health care providers. It is dedicated to advancing the safe and effective use of ultrasound in medicine. For more information visit www.aium.org.

