American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) Elects New Leaders

American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM)

10:14 ET

LAUREL, Md., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) have elected a new slate of leaders to the Executive Committee, Board of Governors, and Communities of Practices. These leaders, from across the country and around the world, will work to support the AIUM's mission of advancing the safe and effective use of medical ultrasound.

AIUM congratulates these individuals and looks forward to their contributions to the future of medical ultrasound. These leaders will assume their elected offices on March 28 following the conclusion of AIUM's Annual Convention.

Executive Committee



- Joseph Wax, MD, FAIUM

First Vice President

Portland, ME

- Richard Hoppmann, MD, FACP

Third Vice President

Columbia, SC

- Levon Nazarian, MD, FAIUM, FACR

Treasurer

Philadelphia, PA



Board of Governors

- Alyssa Abo, MD

Arlington, VA

- Paul Bornemann, MD

Columbia, SC

- Kathleen Cross, RDMS, RT(R)(M)(CT)

Newark, DE

- Renee Dversdal, MD, FACP

Portland, OR

- David C. Jones, MD

Jericho, VT

- Andrej Lyshchik, MD, PhD

Philadelphia, PA


Communities of Practice

- Jeremy Dahl, PhD

Basic Science and Instrumentation

- Sheila Sheth, MD, FACR 

Cardiovascular Ultrasound

- Fernando Alfageme-Roldan MD

Dermatology

- Orlando Catalano, MD

Dermatology

- David Fetzer, MD

Elastography

- Tracy Anton, BS, RDMS, RDCS, FAIUM 

Fetal Echocardiography

- Kathryn Robinson, MD 

General and Abdominal Ultrasound

- Yvette S. Groszmann, MD, MPH 

Gynecologic Ultrasound

- Phyllis Glanc, MDCM, BSC, FRCPC, FAIUM 

Obstetric Ultrasound

- Tobias Kummer, MD, RDMS, FACEP 

Point-of-Care Ultrasound

- Cristiana Baloescu, MD

Ultrasound in Global Health

- Michael Schick, DO, MA

Ultrasound in Global Health

- Sara M. Durfee, MD, FAIUM

Ultrasound in Medical Education

The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) is a multidisciplinary medical association of more than 10,000 physicians, sonographers, scientists, students, and other health care providers. It is dedicated to advancing the safe and effective use of ultrasound in medicine. For more information visit www.aium.org.

