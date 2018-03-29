American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) Elects New Leaders

LAUREL, Md., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) have elected a new slate of leaders to the Executive Committee, Board of Governors, and Communities of Practices. These leaders, from across the country and around the world, will work to support the AIUM's mission of advancing the safe and effective use of medical ultrasound.
AIUM congratulates these individuals and looks forward to their contributions to the future of medical ultrasound. These leaders will assume their elected offices on March 28 following the conclusion of AIUM's Annual Convention.
Executive Committee
- Joseph Wax, MD, FAIUM
First Vice President
Portland, ME
- Richard Hoppmann, MD, FACP
Third Vice President
Columbia, SC
- Levon Nazarian, MD, FAIUM, FACR
Treasurer
Philadelphia, PA
Board of Governors
- Alyssa Abo, MD
Arlington, VA
- Paul Bornemann, MD
Columbia, SC
- Kathleen Cross, RDMS, RT(R)(M)(CT)
Newark, DE
- Renee Dversdal, MD, FACP
Portland, OR
- David C. Jones, MD
Jericho, VT
- Andrej Lyshchik, MD, PhD
Philadelphia, PA
Communities of Practice
- Jeremy Dahl, PhD
Basic Science and Instrumentation
- Sheila Sheth, MD, FACR
Cardiovascular Ultrasound
- Fernando Alfageme-Roldan MD
Dermatology
- Orlando Catalano, MD
Dermatology
- David Fetzer, MD
Elastography
- Tracy Anton, BS, RDMS, RDCS, FAIUM
Fetal Echocardiography
- Kathryn Robinson, MD
General and Abdominal Ultrasound
- Yvette S. Groszmann, MD, MPH
Gynecologic Ultrasound
- Phyllis Glanc, MDCM, BSC, FRCPC, FAIUM
Obstetric Ultrasound
- Tobias Kummer, MD, RDMS, FACEP
Point-of-Care Ultrasound
- Cristiana Baloescu, MD
Ultrasound in Global Health
- Michael Schick, DO, MA
Ultrasound in Global Health
- Sara M. Durfee, MD, FAIUM
Ultrasound in Medical Education
The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) is a multidisciplinary medical association of more than 10,000 physicians, sonographers, scientists, students, and other health care providers. It is dedicated to advancing the safe and effective use of ultrasound in medicine. For more information visit www.aium.org.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-institute-of-ultrasound-in-medicine-aium-elects-new-leaders-300621696.html
SOURCE American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM)
