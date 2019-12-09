American Latino TV Premieres on LATV Networks Paving the Way for Latino Inclusion in 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Latino TV will premiere its record 18th season on Monday, December 9th at 8:30PM ET, 9:00PM PT on LATV Networks. Following a seventeen season run on national syndication, the landmark half-hour series known for profiling the biggest Latino names in music, film and television, the arts, sports, entrepreneurship and social activism, will air exclusively for broadcast on LATV and be hosted by entrepreneur and journalist Carolina Trejos.

American Latino TV's legacy of celebrating Latino pride is something LATV executives felt very strongly about featuring in primetime as a direct rebuke to mainstream Hollywood's continuing struggle with Latino inclusion. American Latino TV on primetime is just one part of LATV's strategy going into 2020 of providing entertaining, uplifting and empowering in-culture content on broadcast, social media, streaming and digital platforms.

Also premiering on LATV's primetime in December is LATV Fan Nation. Hosted by influencer and superfan Nour Milla, each episode brings hardcore fans weekly recaps, analysis and commentary from major sports leagues as well as off-pitch interviews with today's elite athletes from our culture. LATV Fan Nation airs Tuesdays at 8:30PM ET, 7:00PM PT.

And in January, LATV will premiere Pinkafé, a new TV show and podcast hosted by sisters, and renaissance Latinas, Carolina Trejos and Natalia Trejos-Herrera. With a background in People En Español and as the new host of American Latino TV, Carolina Trejos' entertainment business savvy paired with Natalia's creativity and corporate experience make them the ideal hosts for lively discussions with Latina entrepreneurs and jefas. Pinkafé will premiere in January on LATV. "Embracing my two cultures and telling our stories on American Latino is double the fun! And as a Latina entrepreneur, showing the importance of women breaking barriers and coming together for a common cause by joining my sister on the Pinkafé is a dream come true, but also a goal coming to fruition," said Carolina Trejos

In 2020 LATV will continue their legacy of empowering the Latino community with their voter registration and election season campaign "20Veinte," as well as joining the effort to drive Latino 2020 Census participation through the "Existence is Power" campaign. The campaigns will run throughout the year and will feature custom content on the all new LATV.com, LATV App, OTT streaming, LATV social media and broadcast television.

Media Contact:

Maria Brasero

mbrasero@latv.com

SOURCE LATV

Related Links

www.LATV.com

