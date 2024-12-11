American Legion unveils new PSA for Army-Navy Game

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its sponsorship of the 125th Army-Navy Football Game presented by USAA on Dec. 14, The American Legion is unveiling a new PSA that underscores its support for the nation's veterans, active-duty military members and their families.

The American Legion, the nation's largest veterans service organization (VSO), is the first VSO to be an Associate Level Sponsor of "America's Game" in its history. The PSA shines a new light on the organization that traces its roots back to its founding just after World War I.

Army-Navy partnership with American Legion

"This is not your grandfather's American Legion, and this is not your grandfather's football game advertisement," said former Army Green Beret Nate Boyer, who appears in the ad produced by Diesel Jack Media. "Our generation of veterans enjoys being active, prioritizes physical fitness and embraces mental well-being. This PSA is not only humorous, but it reflects those values, as does The American Legion."

The ad refers to Be the One, The American Legion's primary mission to reduce the number of veterans and servicemembers lost to suicide. The American Legion believes Be the One will be successful through an ongoing effort that is raising awareness about mental-health treatment, prioritizing camaraderie and community, and offering free suicide prevention training to veterans and civilians alike.

To download and view the PSA, visit this link: https://vimeo.com/1038231841?share=copy#t=0

Media contact:

Henry Howard

Deputy Director, Media and Communications

The American Legion

[email protected]

317.630.1289

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with about 1.6 million members in roughly 12,000 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Learn more at legion.org.

About the Army-Navy Game

The Army-Navy Game presented by USAA is an annual football game between the nation's two oldest service academies. The event is executed by the two 501 c 3 Academy Athletic Departments, the Army West Point Athletic Association and the Naval Academy Athletic Association and dates back to 1890. The 2024 Army-Navy Game will be televised on CBS on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. Eastern and broadcast nationally on Westwood One Radio. America's Game is the greatest rivalry in all of sports. Learn more at ArmyNavyGame.com

