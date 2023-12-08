American Licorice Company Expands Giving Tuesday Efforts to Support Local Nonprofits

American Licorice Company

08 Dec, 2023, 13:29 ET

LAPORTE, Ind., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Licorice Company (ALC) deepened their commitment to community on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 28), a national day for supporting nonprofit organizations.

American Licorice has historically participated in Giving Tuesday by providing local nonprofit organizations with financial support. This year, they deepened their engagement through employee volunteerism.

Giving Tuesday at 5 Loaves Food Pantry
Since 2017, ALC has sponsored the La Porte, IN Slicer Champions Mentoring Program, a mentoring program for local middle and high school students seeking the benefits of meeting weekly with a supportive adult.

After spending Giving Tuesday decorating Kesling Middle School's dedicated mentoring room, ALC Account Coordinator, Barbara Payne, shared: "I am thankful that ALC has given me the opportunity to work with the Slicer Champion program. Puzzles, games, and crafting supplies make it easier for the students to relax and connect with their mentors, and it feels good to provide these supplies along with some holiday spirit."

Slicer Champions Liaison, Tonya James-Cook, likewise shared: "Sometimes [it's] hard for kiddos to open up to their mentors, but I can already see that the distraction of the game is allowing them to open up more. We are extremely grateful to American Licorice for their generosity and kindness."

In 2022, ALC established a distribution facility in Lancaster, TX, and soon after, a partnership with local nonprofit 5 Loaves Food Pantry. 5 Loaves Operation Manager, Rebekah Rodgers, shared: "On Giving Tuesday, [we] served 835 people with food boxes, bread, produce and meat. We were joined by American Licorice Company, who helped to provide not only candy but packed boxes for our clients as well. We are so thankful to American Licorice [for giving] back in so many ways to support our efforts to fight food insecurity."

Of her volunteer experience with 5 Loaves, ALC Community Relations Manager, Nicole Krol shared, "I had a great experience. They really make sure they are meeting the people in their community with any needs they may have."

Additionally, ALC's Torie & Howard brand partnered with Rodale Institute for the Organic Hero campaign raising funds to support Rodale Institute's 40+ year legacy of organic leadership in research, farmer training, and public education.

Click for more on American Licorice Company's community partners & their impact: https://americanlicorice.com/our-mission/partners/

News Releases in Similar Topics

