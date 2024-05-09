LA PORTE, Ind., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The masterminds at American Licorice™ Company (ALC) behind the classic candy brands RED VINES®, SOUR PUNCH®, and TORIE & HOWARD® have whipped up a whirlwind of new products to be showcased at the Sweets and Snacks Expo (SASE). With more than a century of candy-making expertise, ALC's latest creations are pushing the flavor boundaries like never before.

American Licorice™ Pushes Flavor Boundaries with New Candy Lineup at Sweets & Snacks Expo 2024 Post this American Licorice Company logo

"We've spent this past year working to redefine the candy experience. The culmination of that work resulted in several new and exciting products which will debut at SASE," said Kristi Shafer, Vice President of Marketing, American Licorice Company. "As we remain adaptive and mindful of ever-evolving candy trends, we're committed to creating mouthwatering treats that surprise and thrill candy fans while remaining true to our iconic history."

"Our latest creations not only expand our range of offerings," Shafer continued, "but also redefine how fans can enjoy our candy - especially with the fiery introduction of Sour Punch Scorchin' Straws. The harmonious flavor combinations in our upcoming lineup are so fantastic, we're eager to elevate everyone's candy experience!"

ALC is also delighted to announce the appointment of Perpetual Licensing as its exclusive agency to create brand licensing programs for the SOUR PUNCH and RED VINES candy brands.

Consumers can look forward to ALC's newest lineup, available soon nationwide:

Sour Punch Gummies Hanging Bag: The same sour flavors, now in yummy gummy form that's sour, chewy, and delicious. $2.49 - $2 .99 SRP/ 6.75 oz bags

The same sour flavors, now in yummy gummy form that's sour, chewy, and delicious. Sour Punch Pickle Roulette Straw Tray: The April Fool's joke that is now here to stay! $1.99 - $2 .29 SRP/ 4.5 oz tray

The April Fool's joke that is now here to stay! Red Vines Movie Mix Twists Tray: A movie lover's new favorite snack– Original Red Vines twists mixed with Popcorn flavored Red Vines in one ultimate pack! $1.59 - $1 .89 SRP/ 5 oz tray

A movie lover's new favorite snack– Original Red Vines twists mixed with Popcorn flavored in one ultimate pack! Sour Punch Enchanted Forest Shapes Hanging Bag: Bring your taste buds into new mystical lands! $2.49 - $2 .99 SRP/ 6.5 oz bag

Bring your taste buds into new mystical lands! Sour Punch Scorchin' Straws Tray: Bringing the heat to your new favorite treat! Sour Punch's Scorchin' Straws packs the heat with 4 spicy fruit flavors. $1.99 - $2 .29 SRP/4.5 oz tray

Bringing the heat to your new favorite treat! Sour Punch's Scorchin' Straws packs the heat with 4 spicy fruit flavors.

For more information, please visit Shop.AmericanLicorice.com .

SOURCE American Licorice Company