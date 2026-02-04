American Life Expands Product Offerings into Alabama

This marks American Life's first new state expansion of 2026 and fourth entrance into a new territory over the last 12 months

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Life & Security Corp., a growing carrier in the annuity and retirement space, announced today it has expanded to Alabama, offering its flexible retirement products to residents of the state.

Following American Life's recent expansion into New Hampshire, Washington and Alaska, this new approval brings the company's total footprint to 29 states and the District of Columbia, reinforcing its growing national presence.

"Entering into the Alabama market is another meaningful step towards our goal of servicing Americans on a national level," said Tom Bumbolow, Head of Distribution and Business Development at American Life. "Alabama offers a meaningful opportunity for us to expand our presence in the Southern U.S. and broaden access to annuity products designed to help residents plan for a more secure and confident retirement."

Alabama is one of the top five most affordable states for a comfortable retirement, according to a recent study from Retirement Living, and notably, 18.5% of the population is aged 65 or older according to the United States Census Bureau. With a continued influx of retirees located in Alabama, American Life is poised to serve its residents at or approaching retirement with its versatile annuity products.

About American Life

American Life & Security Corp., based in Lincoln, NE, is a leading provider of annuity solutions, dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve financial security through innovative product design, trusted partnerships, and a client-first approach.

Media Contact:

Ryan Whittington, [email protected]

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial product.

Guarantees are based on the claims paying ability of American Life & Security Corp. The product features may vary by state. Annuity products are issued by American Life & Security Corp. and are not offered in all states. Contact American Life for the most current rates, product features and processing timelines.

SOURCE American Life